Kim Kardashian Shows Off Killer Curves In Skintight Black Bodysuit In Sultry New Instagram Photo

Is there any look that Kim Kardashian cannot pull off?

Over the past few days, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shown her fans a wide array of different ensembles on her Instagram account including a crop top, metallic swimsuit, and an incredibly short sequined dress. And today, the mother of three was at it again — showing off her signature curvy figure that made her famous.

In the photo posted to her Instagram account, Kardashian stands against a blue background and looks into the camera with a seductive look. The reality star is dressed from head to toe in black and shows off her insanely gorgeous figure in a skintight black body suit. The 38-year-old rocks a face full of makeup in the image and along with a big pair of sunglasses as well as a pair of pointy black boots. To complete the sexy look, Kardashian can be seen sporting extremely long black hair extensions that fall all the way down at her knee.

In the caption of the image, Kim lets fans know that she is doing what she does best — promoting a product. This time, it’s a pair of Carolina Lemke sunglasses. Within less than an hour of going live, the photo has already set the internet on fire as Kim’s followers have given it 132,000 likes in addition to 1,000 plus comments.

Some fans took to the post to gush over how amazing Kim’s body looks in this particular snapshot while countless others took to the post to let her know that they love her sunglasses. Of course, a few others simply commented with a flame or heart-eye emojis.

“You always kill it Kim,” one follower wrote.

“Oh she a boss.”

“You look awesome,” another gushed.

And while she continues to look amazing and promote products, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their fourth child. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the reality star is said to be preparing her other three children for their new baby brother, who is being carried by a surrogate.

A source close to the family shared that North understands that her new baby brother will be arriving in and she is excited to be a big sister again. But right now, Saint and Chicago are just a little bit too young to really comprehend what is going on though the source says that Kim and Kanye are still trying to do everything that they can to prepare them for a new family member.

“They’re too young to understand when their parents talk about the baby! After all, Saint is just three years old, and Chicago’s still a baby herself at one year old,” the source dished.

Though there is no exact due date for the latest member of the West family, he is expected to arrive sometime in May.