Lauren Conrad Announces Second Pregnancy With Sweet Instagram Photo

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Conrad!

The former MTV star took to her Instagram account this week to reveal to her fans that she is pregnant with her second child with husband William Tell.

The sweet snap was shared on Tuesday, April 2, and captured the 33-year-old from the side as she cradled her baby bump. Lauren glowed in a baby blue dress adorned with flowers as she gazed at her growing belly. Her honey blonde hair fell across her face as she looked down, but not enough to hide the huge grin she wore to convey her elation over the news, which she echoed in the caption by writing that she was “very excited” to be adding another member to her family later this year.

Fans of the Laguna Beach actress were quick to offer their congratulations to the star by double tapping her adorable Instagram post. At this time of this writing, the upload has accrued more than 300,000 likes from Lauren’s 6.1 million followers, as well as thousands of comments from friends and fans expressing their excitement for the fashion designer’s big news.

“Awww!!! So happy for you guys,” one follower wrote, while another said the announcement was “So amazing!!!”

As The Daily Mail noted, this will be the second child for Lauren and her husband William, who are already parents to one-year-old son William “Liam” James Tell. The couple has been married since September of 2014, and welcomed their first child on July 5, 2017.

While much of Lauren’s life was documented on television through both Laguna Beach and The Hills, as well as through her many business ventures and books, E! News noted that she remained fairly quiet throughout her first year of motherhood.

“I’m still learning and figuring out what I’m doing,” she told the news outlet about her approach to documenting her parenting journey through her lifestyle website and social media. “You know, we talk about favorite strollers or things like that. I think that we’d like to be more of like a support system than someone giving advice. There’s a lot of advice out there. I think there needs to be more, ‘you’re doing great.'”

One thing she’s definitely figured out is how to show off her adorable son on Instagram, as her account is filled with sweet snaps of her little one marking some major moments in his life, such as his first time meeting the Easter bunny and his first birthday.

As for her many business ventures, Lauren has proved that she knows how to balance her work and personal life. In fact, the author recently announced that she’s adding podcast host to her resume.

According to her lifestyle website, “Lauren Conrad: Asking For A Friend” will launch on May 8, and will produce new installments weekly.

“I believe in seeking out and sharing great advice for all aspects of life — style, beauty, parenting, relationships, entertaining, wellness and more,” she explained of her decision to embark on her new business adventure. “Over the years, many of the most creative and innovative experts in these areas have not only helped me, they’ve become friends, and I can’t wait for them to join me on the podcast so that we can share their amazing tips, tricks, and ideas.”