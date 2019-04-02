Stassi Schroeder’s Boyfriend Beau Clark Shares ‘Awkward’ Moment On Instagram After Claiming To Feel ‘Battered’

Stassi and Beau had another blowout during Monday's episode of 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark came to blows during last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules as they attempted to enjoy a cast vacation in Mexico with several of their co-stars. Unfortunately, much like Schroeder’s birthday, things didn’t go as planned.

As fans saw, Schroeder slammed Clark for his party-boy behavior and told him she didn’t want to be with someone who wanted to act crazy until the wee hours of the morning. In response, Clark told his girlfriend of just over a year that he felt “battered” by her.

While Schroeder and Clark’s future appeared to be in jeopardy at the time that the episode was filmed, the couple have not split and appear to be in a great place today. That said, they did endure an “awkward” moment over the weekend in Las Vegas and Clark shared a photo of the strange encounter on his Instagram page.

“Well, this is awkward!” he proclaimed.

In Clark’s photo, he was seen standing behind Schroeder, who had her leg wrapped around another very rough looking character.

Over the weekend, Schroeder and Clark flew to Las Vegas with their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, and others, to attend the opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s latest restaurant venture, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, at Caesar’s Palace.

Schroeder and Clark began dating last year and publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram for the very first time on Valentine’s Day as they celebrated a very strange, murder-themed party at the home they now share in Los Angeles.

During a recent episode of the show, Schroeder and Clark were seen enjoying a lunch date with Clark’s mom, who Schroeder was meeting for the very first time. As fans saw during the episode, Schroeder made it clear to her boyfriend’s mother that she is completely in love with him and is planning to share her future with him. She even said she hopes Clark’s mom will eventually become her mother-in-law.

At the end of last year, during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, a number of Schroeder’s co-stars opened up about her future with Clark.

“We love Beau!” Brittany Cartwright said. “We think Beau is great, we’re so happy for them, I think they’re so adorable how they dress up together and do all kinds of stuff like that. I think they’re great for each other.”

“Yeah, I agree. I love Beau,” Jax Taylor added. “He’s an amazing guy. Finally she’s got a good guy, she’s got a great guy and they both really love each other.”

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.