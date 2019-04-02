‘This Is Us’ Producer Says ‘Powerful’ Season 3 Finale Will Have Scenes That Will Be ‘Difficult To Process’

The episode, titled "Her," will leave viewers with answers -- and more questions.

The This Is Us Season 3 finale will finally give viewers the answers to the year-long question about where future Randall (Sterling K. Brown), his adult daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson), and a solo, ringless Toby (Chris Sullivan) are going to see “her,” who we now know is Pearson matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore). But it sounds like there will be even more questions answered before the time-jumping NBC drama signs off for the summer.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us producer Isaac Aptaker promised there will be “big answers about where everyone’s headed and why exactly they’re going to see ‘her.'”

While the episode, titled “Her,” won’t spend a ton of time in the future era, which is seemingly in the early 2030s timeframe, the time spent there will be “really powerful” with scenes “densely loaded with information.”

But, in true This Is Us form, viewers should prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions as the episode plays out. One year after weathering Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) fire-fueled heart attack death, fans will face more heartache with the Season 3 finale, producer Elizabeth Berger says.

“There will be some really uplifting, beautiful moments of it, and there will be parts that are a bit more difficult to process. You’ll feel all the feelings by the time you’ve watched it.”

Berger’s comments come one week after Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly fans should not leave their TV sets to make a snack during the last five minutes of the episode. The “Her” episode has been described as “massive” by the producers of the NBC drama series.

At last month’s PaleyFest presentation in Los Angeles, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman played a clip from the Season 3 finale, which also reportedly includes a “shocking” scene involving Rebecca Pearson. All signs point to the final scene of the episode being in that future-set timeline with “her.”

Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter that in addition to resolving the “her” mystery, for the other main Season 3 storylines–which include the health of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s premature baby and Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) drinking relapse – “a lot of the questions that people have invested in will be answered very clearly.”

“The main stories we focused on this season, whether it be the varying relationships, the state of the baby, Kevin and Zoe, Randall and Beth, what’s happening in the future — there will be answers to all those things contained in the finale of this season.”

But fans will also be left with a whole batch of new questions to ponder over the show’s six-month hiatus.

This Is Us has officially reached its midpoint. While the hit NBC drama has not yet been renewed for subsequent seasons, producers have already hinted that the show will end after Season 6.

Take a look at the promo for the This Is Us Season 3 finale below.

The This Is Us Season 3 finale, “Her,” airs Tuesday, April 2, at 9 p.m. on NBC.