‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie & Bill May Be Threatened By Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Katie Logan (Heather Tom), and their son Will (Finnegan George) will spend some time together as a family. It seems as if this family may be on track to get back together again. Will could have his parents living under one roof soon. However, things could become more complicated if Shauna reveals that Bill is Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) father.

Will wants nothing more than to have his parents back together again. The little boy had set up his parents on “accidental” dates because he longed for them to be a united family again. Katie and Bill have only recently figured out who was setting them up, per The Inquisitr. They now know that it was their son, William Spencer Jr. Will plotted for them to meet frequently, hoping that they would fall in love again.

Now Katie and Bill have already been down this road. After all, they have already been married twice. There’s definitely a spark between them and they seem open to romance. Bill has repeatedly said that he enjoys spending time with Katie. He opted to enjoy their unexpected dates rather than bemoan the time he spent with her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie is also beginning to see the man she originally fell in love with.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Will, Katie, and Bill will spend time together as a family. The two busy parents will realize that their son needs time with both of them present. Katie and Bill have also been reconnecting and there will be little awkwardness since Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) is no longer around.

It seems as if everything is set for Bill and Katie to make up, except The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will confront Bill and ask him about his relationship with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). It seems as if both Quinn and her best friend had a relationship with the same man!

B&B viewers also know that Flo is desperately trying to find out who her father is, but her mother refuses to tell her. Could it be possible that Bill is Flo’s father too?

If Bill has a daughter, how will it affect his relationship with his sons? Wyatt and Flo had dated in high school, and the news could affect their friendship. In the meantime, Will may not like that he needs to compete with a new sibling for his father’s attention. Katie will also ask Bill some serious questions if Flo does turn out to be Bill’s long lost daughter.

