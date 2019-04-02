‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, April 1: Will’s Secret Revealed

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, April 1, features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) talking about Beth and Caroline in heaven. Douglas saw the ultrasound photo of Beth and wanted to know if it was Hope’s daughter. She confirmed that it was the only picture she had of Beth. Douglas said that his mother also had a picture of him like this. According to Soap Central, Hope asked Douglas to fetch her phone. She wanted to show him photos of Caroline on her device.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) thanked Hope for being good to his son. She told him that she and Douglas were good for each other. When Douglas returned, the little boy and Hope looked at photos of his mother.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) wanted to know what Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) had said about Hope. At first, Ridge did not want to speak about Taylor, but he finally gave in to Brooke’s nagging. He told her that Taylor liked the idea of Hope and Douglas spending time together. Brooke seemed to agree. But then Ridge mentioned Thomas. Suddenly Brooke realized that Taylor wanted Thomas and Hope to be together. Brooke started to rant against Taylor and claimed that she only wanted to break Liam and Hope up.

After having dessert in Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) office, Bill and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) decided to find out who had been setting them up on these “accidental” dates.

At Katie’s home, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears), and Will Spencer (Finnegan George) were playing poker. Will was beating them, much to their dismay. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) arrived and claimed that Bill had sent him a text message to meet him there.

Bill and Katie arrive and wanted to know who had been setting them up. They had narrowed down the suspects to the three of them. They figured only one of them would be brazen enough to use Bill’s credit card to set them up. They denied all wrongdoing. Will made an excuse to go to bed.

After Will left, Justin remarked that Will was just like his namesake. Suddenly, it dawned on them that Will was the culprit. His parents went to his room and tricked him into telling the truth. He claimed that he only wanted his family back together. He said that he knew that it would never happen. Bill told Will to never say never.