Bristol Palin Speaks Out About ‘Teen Mom OG’ And Says Show ‘Wasn’t A Fit’ For Her

Recently, Bristol Palin sparked rumors that she was walking away from MTV’s Teen Mom OG. The mom-of-three appeared on only one season of the show, but it sounded like she was ready to move on. On Monday, she seemingly confirmed that she would be leaving the show after an Instagram post in which she explained that the show “wasn’t a fit for her.”

Bristol was added to the cast in 2018 after long-time cast member Farrah Abraham was let go. At the time, Bristol was not the only new cast member added to the show. A young mother named Cheyenne also joined the cast. However, it looks like the cast is back down to four members after Bristol’s seeming departure.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” Bristol began on Instagram.

According to InTouch Weekly, Bristol has blasted the show in the past for the way she and her life were portrayed.

“$ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction,” she continued.

Although she wasn’t part of the cast for long, she opened up about her wishes for the other cast members.

“I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!!”

Prior to Bristol opening up on Instagram, it was revealed that her ex and his wife would no longer appear on the show either. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Sunny opened up during an Instagram Q&A and revealed that they had received a phone call in which they were told that Teen Mom was “over for their story.”

Teen Mom OG has been following most of the cast since they first appeared on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. Three of the original cast members still remain on the show, including Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell. The addition of new cast members from outside the Teen Mom franchise was a first last year when Bristol and Cheyenne joined the show. Prior to that, Teen Mom 2 had added an additional cast member, but they chose Briana DeJesus, who had appeared on Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant.

Although Bristol and Cheyenne may not have been original cast members, fans quickly warmed up to their stories. Bristol may be leaving Teen Mom OG, but it is clear she is looking forward to the future.