Roll On Billions, Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Reveal New Business Venture

Because everything this family touches turns to gold.

Jordyn Woods may be aspiring to become a billionaire, per Hollywood Life, but the “OG” is still taking center stage. Kylie Jenner is back in the news (and it isn’t for settling with what she’s got).

April 1, 2019 doesn’t come as a solo headline for Kylie, though. Her big sister, Kim Kardashian is right up there with her.

As revealed on the Season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, these two cosmetics moguls are joining forces to release a fragrance. It isn’t just any scent, though.

As Harper’s Bazaar reports, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO will be teaming up with her KKW Beauty-founding sister to release “lip-shaped” fragrances. Well, to be precise, “giant lips.” The magazine covered footage from the recently-aired reality show, and it looks like a lot of thought has gone into it all. At least from Kim, who appears to have done some research.

“What we found online is that this ml this looks obviously better on your counter, and it’s cuter for people to take pics like this.”

As Kylie sits in her big sister’s mansion (Kim hasn’t shown up yet), viewers can see rows of miniature perfume samples. They are, as the magazine reports, from the Givaudan fragrance house. Givaudan manufactures Kim’s best-selling KKW Fragrance line. Given the discussion when Kim finally arrives, there’s no denying what’s on the agenda.

The sisters quickly sit down to sniff what’s on offer. Kylie seems to like one “a lot,” before asking Kim’s opinion. The response is enthusiastic.

“This one, I feel like I’ve got a smell. I feel like it has potential.”

Celebrity fragrances are a dime a dozen. Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Ariana Grande have all released scents. None have made it anywhere close to Kim Kardashian, though. In 2018, The Sun reported Kim earning “$5 million in five minutes” from KKW Beauty fragrances.

Kim seems very keen on potential customers “taking pics.” She then holds up giant, lip-shaped packaging to her mouth.

The lip-centric collaboration comes as fitting in several ways. Kylie Cosmetics itself is founded on Lip Kits – the wildly-popular range has been filling teenage bathrooms across the globe since 2015. There’s also the subject of Kylie’s lips, overall. With admissions of lip injections back when Kylie was a teenager, the pout that is now idolized comes with some controversy.

“I was super insecure about my lips.”

As People reports, Kylie turned to cosmetic enhancements to boost her self confidence. The overall result seems to have boosted Kylie’s bank balance more than anything else. Given that Kim is set to join forces with her sister, it looks like the sky’s the limit for these two moguls.