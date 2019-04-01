Bryce Harper & Kayla Varner Are Expecting Their First Baby Boy In August

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper has one more thing to celebrate after scoring two home runs in his debut weekend with his new team.

On Monday, Bryce and his wife, Kayla Varner, both posted the same photos of themselves by the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Instagram. The happy couple held a jersey that read “Baby Harper.” A second photo showed a kid’s Phillies jacket with a photo of a sonogram. The announcement was only made an hour ago, but congratulatory messages are already pouring in for the Harpers. Bryce’s post has received over 165,000 likes and over 4,000 comments so far, with more undoubtedly on the way.

Earlier this year, Harper notably signed an epic $330 million, 13-year contract with the Phillies. With that in mind, ESPN noted that the baby will almost be ready to start driving by the time the contract expires. This will be the couple’s first child.

Previously, Bryce had noted that he wanted to head to Philadelphia in order to settle down and raise a family, according to CBS Local. Of course, at the time, nobody knew that he and Kayla were expecting a new addition to the family.

It’s all conjecture at this point whether the little one will follow in his dad’s footsteps and pursue baseball. But for now, fans are sending their love and support. Soccer player Lindsay Agnew said, “Literally can’t wait to meet him,” while Chicago White Sox left fielder Nicky Delmonico commented, “#BabyHarper Congrats brother!”

The period of time leading up to Harper signing his contract with the Phillies was filled with tons of speculation and anxious waiting by fans.

“Beyond the money, years were important to me, being able to put down some roots and grow a family,” the star right fielder noted. “At the end of this, I could have a couple of kids and they could be able to say they’re from Philly.”

So while the couple is preparing for their first kid, it sounds like their long-term plan is to have at least two children. And even though Bryce Harper is enjoying plenty of fame and fortune as a top-flight professional athlete, his background is much more humble, according to NBC Sports.