Mick Jagger Spotted Smiling On Miami Beach With Family & Rolling Stones Bandmate Ron Wood Amid Health Crisis

The 75-year-old rock legend is suffering from a mystery illness that has forced the postponement of his band's tour.

Mick Jagger has been spotted in Miami just one day after it was announced that he has been forced to postpone the North American leg of the Rolling Stones No Filter Tour due to illness. The 75-year-old “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” singer was photographed on a beach in Miami on Sunday with his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, their son, Deveraux, and Mick’s daughter Georgia May, The Daily Mail reports.

Earlier in the day, a smiling Mick Jagger was joined by his bandmates on the balcony of an oceanfront residence in Miami Beach, where the Stones’ tour had been slated to kick off on April 20. Jagger’s longtime bandmate and friend, Ron Wood, was also spotted in the beach with his wife, Sally, and their two-year-old twin daughters Gracie Jane and Alice Rose. The Rolling Stones guitarist was seen building sand castles and playing in the water with his kids.

Rolling Stones fans were shocked when Jagger took to Twitter over the weekend to post an explanation for the band’s postponed tour dates, but the new photos of the frontman have fans breathing a sigh of relief. While his illness remains a mystery and is serious enough to warrant the postponement of all 17 of the band’s tour dates until further notice, the fact that the rock legend and father-of-eight was relaxed and smiling in the new photos has fans feeling a little less worried about his unexplained health issue.

Insiders told The Sun that Jagger found out about his health issue during a routine, required medical scan ahead of the Rolling Stones’ tour and that he is expected to “recover quickly,” but that the mystery illness will be monitored and may require medical treatment. While the health issue could even require hospital treatment, Jagger reportedly told friends he “feels great” and is already “bored” with his downtime.

Mick Jagger is also said to be optimistic he won’t be out of commission for long and is happy to be hanging out in Miami with the rest of his band while he takes care of his health issue. But a day in the sand is much different than a night on the stage, so it could be a while before fans see Mick performing his band’s classic rock hits in a stadium tour.

After Jagger announced his medical crisis over the weekend, his Rolling Stones bandmates Keith Richards and Ron Wood both tweeted their support for him, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Fans have also been flooding social media with supportive messages for the Rolling Stones star.