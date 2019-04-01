Here Are The Best April Fools’ Day 2019 Jokes

Every year even serious publications run April Fools' jokes.

Every year on this day — April Fools’ Day — at least some serious publications fool at least some of their readers with a well-crafted April Fools’ Day prank. And it’s not just the media: websites, social media platforms, and other entities that you interact with on a daily basis have put forth some pranks today, with some obvious and some designed to trick the user.

Here are the best April Fools’ Day jokes of 2019.

British newspapers’ shenanigans

Over in the United Kingdom, the topic on everyone’s mind is Brexit – that is, the long-delayed departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union. And very few people in Old Blighty can converse intelligently about all of the ramifications of the move, a fact that The Daily Express took full advantage of.

A serious-looking article from the venerable British newspaper convinced readers that Brexit means that the U.K. will no longer be allowed to participate in the Eurovision song contest.

“The Paris-based L’Institute de Eurovision Song – the pan-European body governing the continent’s pop output – warned leaving the EU could mean Great Britain’s glorious Eurovision history might come to an end.”

The Sun, meanwhile, claimed in non-Brexit news that the Royal Mint is issuing new coins based on emojis and provided an example: the new 50p (50 pence, or 0.50 of a Pound) piece will be based on the poop emoji.

Royal Mint releases emoji coin collection complete with 50p poop piece https://t.co/tzWfGFv571 pic.twitter.com/lyjpoiAVww — Fabulous (@Fabulousmag) April 1, 2019

Business chicanery

Kia, meanwhile, convinced at least some potential customers that a new car feature designed just for Millenials will be arriving on dealers’ lots soon. Millennials, you see, are more used to swiping left or swiping right on dating apps than they are manipulating a circular machine part. So the new the Finger Operated Optimum Lever is a touchscreen that will replace the steering wheel.

Take a look at the first letter of each word in the new device and you can see how it was all a joke, according to Digital Trends.

And there’s Victorinox, the manufacturer of Swiss Army Knives, which supposedly teamed up with GlassesUSA to sell SurvivalRX Glasses – spectacles equipped with a variety of useful tools carefully hidden away behind the lenses.

Are you as excited as we are about our new collaboration? Click this link for more info and to pre-order the Survival Rx glasses: https://t.co/x4TpTJ5iWa#GlassesUSA #SurvivalGlasses #MyVictorinox pic.twitter.com/hZL1lFWzSo — VictorinoxSwissArmy (@SwissArmy) March 31, 2019

Tech tomfoolery

Finally, leave it to Google to go all-in on jokes for this day. They’ve actually produced several, but the cream of the crop has to be the new Google Screen Cleaner. “Using a special haptic vibration system and the Smudge Detector API,” the new feature will supposedly clean your screen for you, causing the schmutz to simply slide right off. Of course, that’s not scientifically possible, so don’t get your hopes up.