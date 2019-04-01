Sophie Turner ‘Okay’ With Making Less Than ‘GoT’ Co-Star Kit Harington

Sophie Turner, star of HBO’s Game of Thrones and fiancee of Joe Jonas, says she is “okay” with making less than her co-star Kit Harington, as reported in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar U.K. The two, who will co-star in the eighth and final season of the series, have no hard feelings when it comes to the disparity in their paychecks.

Turner revealed there is a simple reason why Harington made more money than her for the show’s final season.

“Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline. And for the last [season], he had something crazy like 70-night shoots, and I didn’t have that many. I was like, ‘You know what… you keep that money,'” she revealed to Harper’s Bazaar.

The actress, who portrays Sansa Stark on the fan-favorite series, has embodied the role from the time she was just 14-years-old, beginning in 2011. Game of Thrones has about 30 million viewers per episode and is the most popular series HBO has ever put forth.

Turner believes in playing fair on a professional level, so while she looks at her pay discrepancy with Harington with a fair and just eye, she believes it isn’t fair and just that women continue to make less if they are doing the same job and putting in the same hours as a man.

“Now, you see women in the camera departments, producing, directing. It’s exciting. Executives are more willing to listen to people saying, ‘I want the same amount of money.’ So things are getting done, but it will take a while, I think,” she said to Harper’s Bazaar.

She also noted that now that her work on GoT is finally behind her, she is free to experience life on her own schedule after working consistently for 10 years.

The actress revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that she wants to find a hobby that fulfills her, such as painting and ballet. The latter was outlet she enjoyed for years until she began liking pasta too much to have a dancer’s body, as she quipped to the publication.

Turner is also in the planning stages of her wedding to Jonas, whom she met when he direct-messaged her on Instagram. The two followed each other’s social media accounts before they became a couple. According to Elle, Jonas admitted in an interview on The Late, Late Show with James Corden that the couple will wed in a low-key ceremony sometime this summer.

Game of Thrones premieres on HBO Sunday, April 14.