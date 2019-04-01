Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Cuddle Up To Daughter Stormi As They Arrive From Family Vacation

They may have been at the center of some cheating rumors earlier this year, but Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott put on a united front as they arrived back in Los Angeles on Sunday after going on a family vacation with their daughter.

The young couple landed back in L.A. after spending a few days together with 14-month-old Stormi, and they both cuddled up to their baby girl as they exited their private jet and made their way back to their Hidden Hills mansion. Kylie was spotted looking every bit the doting mom while cradling her daughter, but they both took turns holding the little one while leaving the airport.

According to The Daily Mail, the 21-year-old dressed casually in a bright yellow tracksuit that featured a cropped sweater, allowing her to flaunt her toned stomach. She paired the top and baggy sweatpants with some white sneakers for maximum travel comfort, and her long raven locks were styled into a messy bun. Swapping her usual makeup products for a cleaner look, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out of her private jet looking makeup-free while cradling her baby girl and planting an adorable kiss on her little head.

Stormi looked super-cute in a tie-dyed romper, contrasting with her daddy’s outfit. Travis, 27, rocked a black t-shirt with a blue design, matching black baggy pants, and a pair of comfortable black and white sneakers. He completed his look with a brown hat and appeared to be feeling a little chilly as he wrapped up a big blanket around his shoulders. He also cuddled up to his baby girl, certainly trying to enjoy as much time with his family as possible considering he’s been on the road for months now, with his “Astroworld” tour concluding on May 4.

Last months, rumors emerged that Kylie found “evidence” that her beau had cheated on her, but Travis promptly denied all the claims. And while the makeup mogul didn’t publicly refute those rumors, TMZ reported at the time that she was “extremely p****d” about them. However, it seems like they moved on from those allegations as a family, and have been spending some quality time together.

After she came back from her vacation, Kylie’s fans noticed that something odd had happened. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the reality TV star’s Twitter header is now a photo of her posing with her estranged best friend, Jordyn Woods, with whom Kylie hasn’t spoken since it was revealed her childhood pal had kissed Tristan Thompson, the ex-boyfriend of Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian. The reasoning behind that change remains unclear, but many believe it may be an April Fools’ joke.