Netflix’s ‘Dead To Me’ Features Christina Applegate As An Out Of Control Widow

Netflix’s latest original series sees the return of Christina Applegate to mainstream television in a quirky and outrageous new dramedy, Dead To Me. The series’ first official trailer was released on Netflix’s official YouTube channel, and Applegate looks to be playing a grieving widow whose life takes an amazing turn when she finds a company in Linda Cardellini’s character.

Christina Applegate’s first breakout role came in the 1986 sitcom, Married… With Children, as a ditzy blonde. Since then, Applegate has gone on to establish herself as an incredibly talented comedic actress in films such as Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy and Bad Moms. Applegate has had her fair share of TV appearances as well, most famously playing the sister to Jennifer Anniston’s character in the NBC hit sitcom, Friends.

Applegate is joined by Linda Cardellini in the new series, who is also no stranger to television. Getting her biggest breaks on Freaks And Geeks and Boy Meets World, Cardellini has such big-time TV shows in her credits, as per IMDb, such as ER, Mad Men, Gravity Falls, Bloodline, and more. Cardellini has even joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the wife of Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye in Avengers: Age Of Ultron and was recently seen in the Oscar-winning Green Book.

Applegate and Cardellini share the screen in the quirky odd-pair comedy in the Netflix original Dead To Me.

Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

The trailer for the new series starts by establishing Applegate’s character, Jen, as being a recent widow, trying to cope with the sudden and violent loss of her husband. At a support group, she runs into Cardellini’s character, Judy, who is similarly suffering a recent loss. The two become friends, and Jen is influenced by Judy’s freewheeling and odd-ball perspective on life and loss. However, there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to Judy, as she begins to affect Jen, and impacts her life in wild and strange ways.

Dead To Me looks like a different take on grieving and loss than Netflix’s other recent original with Rickey Gervais, After Life, as The Inquisitr previously reported. While After Life looks like a more morbid and depressively humorous look at grieving, Dead To Me looks a lot more like a dramedy, with outrageous situational comedy, but also implies that there is lore more going on beyond the surface.

Dead To Me has been created by Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls) and co-stars James Marsden (Westworld) and Ed Asner. The series premieres on Netflix on May 3.