Jameela Jamil Fires Back At Kardashians’ Response To Weight Loss Ads Debate

Jameela Jamil is not letting the Kardashians have the last word. Over the weekend, The New York Times published an interview with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, in which Khloe and Kim Kardashian defended their controversial promotions of weight loss supplements. Jamil has voiced her disappointment in the sisters for the ads on several occasions, calling them out for influencing young girls to partake in the products. After reading the Kardashians’ response to her backlash, Jamil took to Instagram and Twitter to share even more thoughts on the debate.

In the past, Jamil has commented on Khloe’s promotion of Flat Tummy Tea’s weight loss shakes, as well as Kim’s promotion of appetite-suppressing lollipops. The Good Place actress criticized the fact that the reality stars do not include the negative side effects that may come from using these products. In addition, she called for Kim and Khloe to be more transparent about the fact that they also have dietitians and trainers to help them lose weight, and don’t just rely on supplements.

When asked about Jamil’s criticism, Khloe stated in her interview that she doesn’t “live in that negative energy space,” noting that “90 percent” of people are happy to follow the Kardashian-Jenner family’s journey.

She also defended her ads by noting that she does show fans her workout routines on Snapchat, walking through them step-by-step.

Meanwhile, Kim added that she and her sisters are eager to take on jobs that will not keep them from their families and busy lives. She also said that “you’re going to get backlash for almost everything,” so they make sure the job is worth it.

On Sunday evening, Jamil shared and quoted a Cosmopolitan report summarizing the Kardashians’ statements on Twitter and Instagram. The 33-year-old actress wrote that the Kardashians “need to check their moral compasses because they appear to be broken.”

She also added her own interpretations of the Kardashian sisters’ messages.

“Essentially, ‘f*** the young, impressionable people, or those struggling with eating disorders, we want the money,'” Jamil wrote on Twitter. “I have been given these same opportunities to flog this stuff, and I don’t do it, so they don’t have to. Thank you, next.”

In an earlier tweet, the activist grimly joked that Kim and Khloe’s “pockets are lined with the blood and diarrhea of teenage girls.”

In September 2018, Jamil launched the I Weigh campaign, aimed at encouraging people to see themselves as more than just their number on a scale. In an interview about the mission, Jamil directly called out the social media influencers who promote weight loss supplements.

“Everyone is selling these diarrhea teas and these gummy bears that aren’t FDA-approved and we don’t know what they’re doing to our health in the long run,” she told Today, noting that these influencers are “brain-washed” to only care about their weight.