Kylie Jenner’s Twitter Pic Is Jordyn Woods And Nobody Knows What To Think

Could it be an April fools' joke?

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods haven’t been spotted together in quite some time. The February cheating scandal that now puts Woods’ name alongside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson is still one of the biggest stories around, but there’s an update.

On April 1, 2019, Cosmopolitan spotted a change in Kylie’s Twitter header. The picture isn’t a Lip Kit drop, and neither is it one of her daughter, Stormi Webster. The billionaire who is giving her BFF “the silent treatment,” per a separate Cosmopolitan report, now appears to be communicating with her childhood friend via the digital space. While Jenner’s Twitter posts center around her Kylie Cosmetics promotions, it’s the header image that nobody quite knows what to make of, as it shows Kylie and Jordyn posing together.

The new update comes close to a month after TMZ wrote that Kylie and Jordyn have “barely communicated with each other” since Thompson was allegedly caught cheating with Jordyn.

On March 27, The Inquisitr reported that Kylie was “taking a break” from Keeping Up with the Kardashians filming as the strain of dealing with the Woods drama took its toll.

“Kylie took a little break from filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians and recently got back into filming and it’s been a struggle and difficult. She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn and also just didn’t want to deal with it and have to address it.”

Break or no break, the April 1 Twitter header is so far the biggest gesture Kylie appears to have made toward the girl who once came stuck to Kylie like glue. The picture appears to have been taken from a collection of snaps promoting Jordyn’s collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics. That, in itself, made headlines just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported.

Fans had been probing Kylie on the somewhat-coincidental timing of Jordyn’s Lip Kit range being slashed in price just as the Khloe and Tristan drama reached its peak. Kylie dismissed the suspect reasoning.

“That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back. Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

Kylie’s Twitter following sits at 26.9 million. Her Instagram followers add up to a much higher 130 million. Despite not appearing to have seen, or communicated with Woods since the scandal broke, Kylie has not deleted any Instagram pics of herself with her longtime best friend.

Public appearances from the Kardashian-Jenner clan have continued since the scandal, but they haven’t included Woods. On March 31, Khloe was spotted at Kanye West’s weekly worship service, as sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian joined her. Woods, meanwhile, has been in the United Kingdom promoting her eyelash line, Eylure. Oddly, Woods now appears to have a Calabasas, California, location to her geo-tag, though this is likely by virtue of Kylie’s Twitter, at any rate.