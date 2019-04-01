Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Why Camille Grammer Was The Only ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member To Attend Opening Of Vegas Bar

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star explains why her Bravo co-stars didn't make it to the opening night festivities for Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

Lisa Vanderpump says she would have loved to have had her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates at the opening party for her new cocktail garden at Caesars Palace, but she “forgot” to hit the send button on their email invite.

In the aftermath of an ongoing feud with her co-stars spawned by a returned pup to her Vanderpump Dogs rescue facility, the 58-year-old Bravo star made her cheeky comments about her estranged RHOBH castmates in an interview with Page Six. Lisa Vanderpump explained why former friends Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and newcomer Denise Richards weren’t part of the opening night festivities at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas.

“Well, I did have an invitation to them because I had it on e-mail and it was all written out for all of them you know. And they’re not here. I think it was probably because I forgot to press the send button.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills weren’t totally unrepresented at the opening night bash over the weekend. Lisa Vanderpump’s longtime pal Camille Grammer, who is now known as a “friend” of the Housewives and not a full-time cast member, attended the party with her 17-year-old daughter Mason.

Lisa Vanderpump revealed that Bravo cameras were also on site to document the opening night festivities at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

“We’re actually filming Housewives here tonight funny enough,” Vanderpump told Page Six. “[Cameramen are] here tonight. That’s why Camille and I — we’ve been friends for years, she came to join me.”

Camille Grammer explained why she and Lisa Vanderpump have been able to remain close despite her beef with the other RHOBH stars. Grammer revealed that the two women have bonded over the devastating losses they have experienced over the past year with the deaths of Lisa’s brother and Camille’s assistant of 22 years. Grammer also noted that it was Vanderpump who helped coach her through the grieving process after her assistant died.

While the cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills weren’t invited to the opening of Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, the cast of Lisa’s other Bravo hit, Vanderpump Rules, were all in attendance.

Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute and Scheana Shay were pictured at the event, and a photo posted on the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden Instagram page included a thank you to the entire cast of the show for attending the “magical” opening night party.