‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2019: Who Could Be On The Show This Year?

With The Bachelor already over and a new season of The Bachelorette on the horizon, some are already wondering what might happen during this year’s season of Bachelor in Paradise. Unlike the shows during the year, the summer show affords the cast members a much greater freedom in who they want to date and pursue. In past years, plenty of magical moments and pairings have sprung up from BIP, with some fan-favorite couples from 2018 including Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone. Grocery Store Joe and Kendall Long also met on the show and solidified their relationship afterwards. So who might be heading to the beach this summer? Elite Daily made their predictions.

While it’s too early to know who from this year’s Bachelorette will be on BIP, there’s already speculation about which girls from Colton’s season might end up there.

One of the names that’s thrown out there is Demi Burnett. She was noted for being highly quotable. She was not afraid to throw out her candid thoughts on other contestants or situations. It’s likely she’ll be on the show this summer, considering that Chris Harrison teased as such already during the “Women Tell All” episode.

At the time, Hannah Brown hadn’t been named The Bachelorette, but now that she was chosen, it’s possible that Caelynn could show up this summer. Caelynn allowed herself to be very vulnerable during Colton’s show, and garnered plenty of fan support.

A grown woman assaulted another grown woman with a pacifier on The Bachelor's Women Tell All Bonus @chicksintheoff Bachelor episode recapping all the drama from both nights ????????????https://t.co/4Hci64NXR1 pic.twitter.com/YCpKK6ipeA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 8, 2019

Other popular contestants that didn’t end up with Colton are also likely to be on BIP. Of course, that means Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams, who were both left heartbroken after Underwood ditched his opportunities with them to pursue Cassie.

Adams gave an interview to Vulture about Colton’s season, and even mentioned BIP, saying, “I have mixed feelings about that. I’m looking forward to what other opportunities come around, whether with Paradise or anything else. I’ll never say never. But it’s a different world.”

And Tayshia also added that if she were The Bachelorette, that “I might be more tough on the guys, in the sense I’d need them to stand up a little bit more than Hannah. She’s pretty fun and doesn’t take herself too seriously all the time. The guys would definitely have to be much older, I’d tell you that much.”

Only time will tell what’s to come, but it’s also likely that other women from past seasons of The Bachelor will show up to the summer party. For now, fans can kick back and wait for the new season of The Bachelorette to start.