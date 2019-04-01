Kanye West Will Be Heavily Featured During Season 16 Of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Kanye West will be a huge part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians during Season 16. Kim Kardashian’s husband has often made appearances on the show, but is said to be heavily featured in the newest season.

According to The New York Times, Kanye West has taken over the reins on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and is serving as a kind of “creative director” for the reality series, adding that he had input on everything that is seen in the lives of Kim Kardashian and her famous family.

“He’s a real creative force, clearly, and had thoughts on marketing, thoughts on presentation of the show, on the opening title sequence,” E! Network President Adam Stotsky told the outlet.

Although Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship drama had top billing, the newly released trailer shows Kanye and Kim’s marriage also going through some tough times.

Kim is seen telling the camera that Kanye wants to move the family to Chicago, where he’s originally from, and that she thinks the disagreement about where to keep their home base could be her breaking point.

The pair are also seen announcing the news of their fourth child, which they will be welcoming via surrogate this spring. Kanye’s music plays in the background throughout the entire trailer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently dodging rumors of relationship issues. Sources tell Radar Online that the couple is barely speaking to one another just weeks before baby number four is set to enter the world.

“Kim and Kanye are barely speaking. Their fourth baby is coming very soon but they seem much more distant with each other lately and don’t spend that much time together at all,” an insider told the outlet.

The insider goes on to add that Kardashian is beginning to worry about the state of her marriage to West and that Kanye and all of his issues are getting her very stressed out about the future of their relationship.

However, the source also states that no matter what issues they’re having in their marriage, Kim would never leave Kanye because she loves him, even though he can often push her to the edge with his behavior.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage and their children on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on the E! Network.