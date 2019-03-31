‘This Is Us’ Season 3 Finale: Randall & Beth’s Future Does Not Look Good In New Photos Posted By NBC

Viewers will find out the status of the Pearson son's marriage by the end of the episode 'Her.'

This Is Us fans are preparing for the worst when it comes to the show’s once-shipped super couple, Randall and Beth, and new photos posted by NBC are doing nothing to ease anyone’s mind. Photos for the upcoming season 3 finale, titled “Her,” show the characters played by Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson looking pensive and reflective, and definitely not happily ever after.

The synopsis for the episode reads, in part, “Zoe and Kevin look after Tess and Annie. Randall and Beth consider how to move forward.”

This Is Us fans last saw Randall and Beth in the aftermath of a massive blowout after Beth accused Randall of putting his dreams before hers for the past 20 years. The argument ended with Beth making a nasty crack about Randall’s history of anxiety attacks, which prompted him to drive to his office in Philadelphia to sleep things off.

In a series of photos from the “Her” episode posted by NBC, Sterling K. Brown’s Randall is pictured alone on the family’s living room in three separate shots. Another photo show’s Watson’s Beth drinking coffee alone in the kitchen. And the couple’s three daughters Deja, Tess, and Annie (Lyric Ross, Eris Baker, Faithe Herman) are also pictured, but no one is smiling in any of the photos from the This Is Us season 3 finale.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC Ron Batzdorff / NBC

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us executive producer Elizabeth Berger said the couple is now “at a real impasse” as they try to figure out how to dig themselves out of this marital hole.

“It’s going to be a real exploration for the both of them as they really have to, in a new way, try to figure out how to salvage their marriage. …The way they both behave and the decisions they make are going to be really crucial, and affect the status of their relationship for years down the line.”

This Is Us producer Isaac Apatker revealed that Randall and Beth are now at a point where they must reevaluate “everything” in their personal and professional lives. Aptaker added that the This Is Us season 3 finale marks “the make or break for this marriage,” and he promised viewers will get answers regarding the status of Randall and Beth Pearson’s relationship by the end of the episode.

Take a look at the promo for the This Is Us season finale below.

The This Is Us finale, “Her,” airs Tuesday, April 2 at 9 p.m. on NBC.