Kim Kardashian Says It’s Been ‘Madness’ Preparing For Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently preparing to welcome their fourth child. The couple and their kids, North, Saint, and Chicago, will soon welcome a new little boy into their family, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says getting ready for the new addition has been stressful.

According to People Magazine, Kim Kardashian recently opened up about how she’s preparing for motherhood yet again as her fourth child, a baby boy, is due via surrogate in early May.

“I’m frantically trying to get the room ready. It’s madness, but the best madness,” Kim stated.

Kardashian is one busy mother. Not only is she currently raising three children, soon to be four, but she also stars on her family’s reality TV series, endorses a handful of brands, and has her own cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, which boasts makeup products and fragrances.

The outlet reveals that to help keep her focused, she has mood boards in her living room, where she can add and tweak ideas for her fragrance, cosmetic, and accessory line, even while she is at home with the kids.

Previously, Kim revealed that her oldest daughter, North West, wanted another baby brother so that Saint would leave her alone.

“She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house,'” Kim revealed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West allegedly believe their oldest daughter, North, has some serious star power, and think that with the right training, she could be a huge celebrity.

“Both Kim and Kanye are convinced North’s got star quality flowing through her veins and they want her to capitalize on it right away,” an insider told Life & Style Magazine.

The source went on to reveal that Kim and Kanye have been giving North acting lessons, voice lessons, and etiquette classes, and that it has been wonderful for the little girl’s confidence. The 5-year-old already knows she wants to be more famous than her celebrity parents, adding that with all of Kim and Kanye’s money and connections behind her, there is a good chance that she could be a huge star.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their kids when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E!