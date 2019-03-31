Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Shares Uplifting Message During Cancer Battle

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, frequently shares updates with her fans on how she’s doing as she tackles lung cancer head on, and will often share positive and uplifting quotes with her fans that describe how she is feeling at any moment. In a meme-style post uploaded to Facebook by the reality starlet, Beth gave some inspiration to her growing, dedicated followers.

“It’s ok if you fall down and lose your spark. Just make sure that when you get back up, you rise as the whole damn fire,” she shared.

Beth and her husband, famous bounty-hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman, have been traveling across the country as of late, chasing down bounty-skippers and taping the newest in their long line of reality series, Dog’s Most Wanted, which will premiere on WGN on a yet-to-be-announced date. While traveling, Beth has been sharing several photos and anecdotes of their trips, as well as how they’ve been victorious in their bounty-hunting ventures.

The Chapmans have been to Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, and all across their home-state of Hawaii taping the series, and while they’ve been hard at work, Beth has been struggling to overcome her throat cancer, which was found back in November during what was an emergency surgery to remove a blockage. Since then, Chapman has shared that she has been undergoing chemotherapy, but unfortunately, her cancer has spread to her lungs.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Dog opened up about Beth’s illness and their life together following her heartbreaking diagnosis. He said that if these are his wife’s last days on earth, she’s going to spend them doing what she loves with the person she loves the most.

Loading...

“She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on earth, she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt, living life to the fullest and enjoying the time we have left together,” Dog shared while adding that his wife was “fighting like hell.”

Dog also said that if he were the one going through this diagnosis, he wouldn’t be able to handle it, and called himself a “big sissy.” He said that Beth’s tougher than him, though, and she’s determined not to let her illness slow her down at all.

From the looks of it, her cancer and treatment haven’t slowed her down in the least. She’s been by her husband’s side the entire time they’ve been taping the series, and she’s been instrumental in catching fugitives, including a man wanted for sexual abuse in Alabama.