Jenna Dewan Living With Boyfriend Steve Kazee Post Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan is said to be living with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, just months after her split with husband, Channing Tatum.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are extremely happy together in their relationship, and are talking about their future with one another.

Sources tell the outlet that Jenna and Steve’s relationship is progressing wonderfully, and that Dewan believes that Kazee could be the one she’s supposed to end up with, adding that she is already thinking about getting married again and having more children to join her daughter, Everly, whom she shares with Tatum.

“Things are going so well that they’re already living together. He’s great with Everly and that’s encouraging to Jenna, who’d like a couple more kids when the time’s right,” an insider dished.

“She’s looking forward to the future and getting married again. Steve’s got all the qualities she needs in a partner and he’s super sensitive and sweet,” the source added.

Dewan and Kazee, a Broadway actor, have been spotted all over L.A. showing off some major PDA. The pair, who started dating last fall, have been photographed multiple times holding hands, snuggling in close to one another, and even kissing.

However, Jenna Dewan isn’t the only one who has moved on. Channing Tatum has also moved past his marriage to the actress and is currently dating singer, Jessie J.

According to Cosmopolitan, Channing recently gushed over his girlfriend on social media as a way to celebrate her on her birthday.

Tatum revealed to fans in the caption of a photo of Jessie that she fills the world with light and has lit it on fire, adding that she’s blessed his eyes, ears, heart, and life, and thanked her for simply being herself, which he says is someone very “special,” before calling her “baby,” in the sweet post.

Sources have told E! News that Channing and Jessie are completely head over heels for one another and that Tatum has fallen hard for the singer, adding that they’re so smitten with each other that they are finding it hard to spend any time apart, and that things are going extremely well between them.

It seems that Dewan and Tatum are both in happy, healthy relationships following their split, as they navigate what it is to be divorced and co-parenting their daughter, Everly.

Fans can see more of Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee, Channing Tatum, and Jessie J. by following them on Instagram.