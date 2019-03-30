WWE News: New Participants Announced For Women’s Battle Royal At ‘WrestleMania 35’

A number of superstars in this match were in very different positions a week ago.

When WrestleMania 35 takes place, the female superstars of WWE will be in the main event for the first time in history. Ronda Rousey will face off against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a big Triple Threat match, but what about all the others? As of now, there are only two other women’s matches on the card and it is the Women’s Battle Royal which has seen a number of big names added to it in the past week.

The official website of WWE has updated the list of participants in the battle royal, and it’s a great way to get a number of other superstars on the card. Even if they all can’t be in individual matches, they can participate in the event and be in that spotlight for a little while.

At the beginning of this past week, things looked very different in the women’s division as Asuka was the SmackDown Women’s Champion and likely headed for a title match at WrestleMania 35. After Tuesday, Charlotte Flair had captured that title and that eliminated the chances of four other superstars getting a shot at a title match.

A number of superstars were not happy about this change, and they made their feelings known on social media when things went down. Now, the majority of those women have been added to the battle royal which means they will still be a part of WrestleMania 35.

Last week, WWE revealed that a Fatal Four-Way would take place on this week’s SmackDown Live to determine a new No. 1 contender for Asuka. The match was supposed to feature Mandy Rose vs. Carmella vs. Sonya Deville vs. Naomi, but it was scrapped at the last second for Charlotte vs. Asuka.

After their match was nixed, the superstars in that Fatal Four-Way hopped on social media to voice their displeasure.

Push through. ????????‍♀️ — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 27, 2019

I’m a very very patient person with a long fuse, but let me tell you when it blows, you won’t want to be the one in my way. #HairUpSquareUp — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) March 27, 2019

Other female superstars spoke up, as Lana let it be known that they can all feel the frustrations she feels all the time.

I see that there is a lot of #salty tweets that four women didn’t get their number 1 contender opportunity tonight ???? well join the #salty club ! Maybe NOW you understand why I stay #SALTY ???? — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) March 27, 2019

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion took to Twitter as well, and she didn’t have much to say after losing the belt.

over — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 27, 2019

All of the women involved in the SmackDown Women’s Championship debacle from this week have been added to the WrestleMania 35 card. Here is the updated list of participants for the Women’s Battle Royal:

Asuka

Carmella

Naomi

Lana

Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville

Nikki Cross

Dana Brooke

Ruby Riott

Liv Morgan

Sarah Logan

Mickie James

Zelina Vega

The Women’s Battle Royal looks to be a potentially great match and one that gets a number of additional superstars onto the WrestleMania 35 card. However, it also shows how a lot has changed in the women’s division over the course of the past week.