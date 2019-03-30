Kim Kardashian Snuggles Up To Kanye West & Kids Amid Marriage Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West look happy as they snuggle up to all three of their children in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s latest social media snap.

On Saturday morning, Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself with Kanye West and their children, daughters North and Chicago, and son Saint.

The family seemed to be sitting in bed together. Kim appears to be holding the camera for the sweet selfie as Saint wraps his arm around her and North lays against her chest smiling.

Kim puckers her lips to make a kissing face as Kanye stares into the camera, without a smile, next to her. Baby Chicago is seen sitting on West’s lap as she seems to be grabbing for something, perhaps one of the large gold chains around the rapper’s neck.

Kim dons a full face of makeup in the photo, including darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, smokey eyes, and a nude lip. She has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose strands.

It looks like this will be one of the brood’s last photos as a family of five. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim and Kanye are expecting their fourth child together this spring, a baby boy that is said to be due in early May.

The sweet family snapshot comes just days after Radar Online reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were having some serious marital problems.

“Kim and Kanye are barely speaking. Their fourth baby is coming very soon but they seem much more distant with each other lately and don’t spend that much time together at all,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kim is just trying to live her life, with filming and fashion and the kids. But dealing with Kanye and all of his issues has left her really stressed and worried about the state of her marriage,” the source added of the couple’s problems.

The source goes on to reveal that West often finds passion projects to focus on and forgets to lavish some of his attention on Kardashian.

“Kanye always finds these projects to focus on, and then Kim is pushed into the background. She has said that they can be in very different places in their lives,” says the insider.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for Season 16 on Sunday.