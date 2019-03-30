‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, March 29: Hope Makes A Forever Promise

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, March 29 features Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) in the log cabin. He told his wife that he was proud of her progress, while Hope thanked Liam for his support. The couple then talked about Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). They talked about the little boy asking Hope to be his mother. Hope said that they shared a connection.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) arrived home from work. They greeted Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Douglas. The little boy said that he missed his mother but Hope was also nice. He did not want to lose Hope like he lost his mom, per She Knows Soaps. He decided that he wanted to go see Hope at the cabin.

Liam left the cabin just as Thomas and Douglas arrive. He reminded his wife that Douglas and Thomas were a family unit and that they had to plan their own future. Douglas was pleased to see Hope and told her that he had missed her. He also said that he still misses his mother. Hope reassured Douglas that his mother’s love would live in his heart. Hope hugged Douglas and promised him that she would be there for him forever.

Anyone else tearing up right now? ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/iZmA0hYUqW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 29, 2019

In the meantime, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) arrived at Spencer Publications. She told Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that she received his text message to stop by the office. When Bill denied that he summoned her, they realized that they were being set up again.

Bill’s temp, Raine (Kelleth Cuthbert), announced Chef Chambre’s (Tamar Braxton) arrival. Their anonymous cupid set up a romantic dinner for both of them in Bill’s office. Katie and Bill wondered who their matchmaker was. They already knew that the person had to be close to them since he knew Bill’s favorite meal. Bill quipped that the person even knew his favorite person to be surprised with. They decided to enjoy the meal and each other’s company instead of wondering who their well-doer was.

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) arrived at Katie’s house. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Will Spencer (Finnegan George) were playing a game of cards. Justin asked Donna if she had arranged Bill and Katie’s surprise date. Donna merely smiled at her ex-husband, then shrugged her shoulders.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.