‘One Day At A Time’ Cast Hopes Canceled Netflix Series Will Find Another Network, Per ‘Entertainment Tonight’

The cast of One Day at a Time is feeling just as disappointed about the series’ cancellation as fans. But, as executive producer Brent Miller explained to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday evening, they’re also holding out hope that the Netflix series can be revived on another network. Miller, executive producer Gloria Calderon, and star Isabella Gomez assured fans at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards this week that the showrunners are working hard to find One Day at a Time a new, loving home.

“We’re feeling optimistic,” Miller said at the awards show in Los Angeles. “I mean, how could we not with the kind of attention the population has given us? There’s a rabid fan base out there and they want to see the Alvarez family continue. So, I think the networks will see that and I think, in time, we’ll all know.”

One Day at a Time is a reboot of the popular 1975 show of the same name created by Norman Lear. The Netflix series follows the Cuban-American Alvarez family living in Los Angeles and tackles modern issues such as mental illness, immigration, sexism, homophobia, and racism. Following its release in January 2017, the series garnered a huge fan base and received critical acclaim for its real and relatable nature.

The series ran for three seasons before being canceled by Netflix earlier this month, according to CNN. The streaming service explained in a statement at the time that One Day at a Time did not have a high enough viewership rating to move forward with a fourth season.

“While it’s disappointing that more viewers didn’t discover One Day at a Time, I believe the series will stand the test of time,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said.

Outraged and disappointed fans are rallying for the series produced by Sony to be picked up by another network. Many have cited other shows that have switched networks to keep moving, such as Nashville, Cougartown, and Brookyln Nine-Nine. In addition, Netflix itself has been known to pick up canceled series to give them new life, such as FOX’s Lucifer.

However, it is not as simple for original Netflix content to find new life, NBC News reported. Sony Pictures is not affiliated with any television networks that could air the show. In order to be revived, the series would need to be pitched to a new company as if the process were starting over.

Although it may be a bit of extra work, the series revival is not entirely impossible. Either way, One Day at a Time writer Calderon Kellett explained at the GLAAD Awards how thankful the cast is for their dedicated fans.

“Shows are canceled every day and nobody cares, so we’re aware of that and we’re so grateful to our community,” she said. “And I think it really speaks to this moment in time where we are speaking for so many communities that are demonized, that are not getting enough love.”