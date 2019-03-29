Meghan McCain Calls This ‘View’ Co-Host Her ‘Ride Or Die’

Meghan McCain took to her official Instagram to call this View co-host her “ride or die” in a poignant social media post, alluding to their long friendship both on-and-off-camera.

McCain took a pic with Abby Huntsman after one of the show’s tapings and called her the sweet quote, which alludes to the loyalty the two women have for one another, alongside a pic taken on The View set.

Huntsman and McCain have been pals for years. Both are Republicans and both hail from political families who have also served in the military. Meghan McCain’s father is John McCain, the late Republican Senator from Arizona who ran for president twice; in 2000 and 2008.

As for Huntsman, her father is the current Ambassador of the United States to Russia. He was also the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore from 1992 to 1993, the Governor of Utah from 2005 to 2009, and the U.S. Ambassador to China from 2009 to 2011.

Both worked at Fox News; Huntsman as the Fox and Friends weekend co-host and McCain as a contributor and political commentator.

In September of 2018, when McCain was away from her spot at the show’s Hot Topics table as she mourned the loss of her father in August, Huntsman’s spoke about her hiring on The View to ABC News and her longtime friendship with McCain. She explained, “She is one of my closest friends and she’s been through a lot this year,” she said. “She’s spent a number of night[s] on my couch crying about her dad. Now, she just lost him. She lost her best friend and mentor.”

Huntsman, who is expecting twins with her husband Jeffrey Livingston (the two are parents to a daughter Isabel Grace) recently posted about the love and affection she felt for her father on his birthday to Instagram, particularly that she is soon to be a parent of three and the fact that she missed him because he currently lives in Moscow.

McCain and Huntsman recently participated in a Facebook audience participation question and answer where fans could ask them anything via a link on the show’s official page titled “Ask Me Anything: Bestie Edition.”

Meghan McCain continues to speak for those who have lost a parent or another person close to them via her social media page, where she details the feelings of love, pain, and remembrance towards the late senator and asks others to never forget those they loved that passed.

McCain and Huntsman can be seen stating both their personal and political views on the ABC talk show The View alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin weekdays on ABC.