Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino’s ‘A Double Shot At Love’ First Trailer Drops

Fans of Jersey Shore are eagerly anticipating the debut of the reality dating show starring the show’s resident single “guidos,” Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, as MTV readies to debut its latest reality series, A Double Shot At Love.

The first trailer just dropped for the series and it’s a doozy!

The show will feature 20 contestants the chance to win the hearts of the men who are involved in the most famous bromance on reality television. During each episode, contestants will face off in competitions in order to avoid being eliminated, a la The Bachelor, but with self-proclaimed guidos. Guadagnino and DelVecchio will also compete for the women’s affection.

In the trailer, DelVecchio is seen answering the infamous duck phone that was the central part of MTV’s Jersey Shore and the lifeline for the inhabitants of the house, which included DelVecchio, Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Sammi Giancola, and Deena Nicole Cortese.

“Hello? Love of my life?” DelVecchio quips in the trailer, which shows both he and Guadagnino wearing tuxes with the sleeves cut off and handing out roses sprayed in the colors of the Italian flag.

“DJ Pauly D and Vinny are here to find love”

It seems that DelVecchio makes a connection to one woman, telling her “you know I like you,” and explaining “you can’t let the other girls get to you.”

People Magazine reported that this isn’t the first time DelVecchio has attempted to maintain a relationship on-camera. He was seriously involved with singer Aubrey O’Day for a period of time after the two appeared on the E! series Famously Single. He also appeared on the MTV dating series Game ofClones earlier this year.

DelVecchio is the father of one daughter, Amabella Sophia Markert, from a previous relationship. He currently lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he has a DJ residency at The Palms Hotel and Casino.

Guadagnino has not been in a serious relationship since splitting with Elicia Shyann, the girlfriend he had upon moving to Florida to reunite with the cast of Jersey Shore for the series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The couple ended their union at the close of the first installment of the series after Vinny got two girls’ numbers while at a club and called his girlfriend to tell her what he did.

Guadagnino currently runs an Instagram page where he promotes the benefits of a ketogenic diet. He lives in Staten Island, New York.

“If I got a guy’s number, would you f**king like it?” Shyann said during an on-air conversation with her then-boyfriend Guadagnino, as reported by Too Fab.”With your girlfriend at home, getting a b**ch’s number out doesn’t look good for you.”

A Double Shot at Love begins on April 11, “Jerzdays” (Thursdays) on MTV.