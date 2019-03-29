Cory Booker Reveals How He And Girlfriend Rosario Dawson First Met

The politician said that when they first met, Dawson "didn’t give me the time of day."

At a CNN town hall in South Carolina, Senator Cory Booker admitted his first encounter with girlfriend Rosario Dawson was far from love at first sight, reports Page Six.

They first met at a political fundraiser for former NAACP president Ben Jealous, and the meeting was far from momentous.

“I was trying to help him out, but she didn’t give me the time of day,” Booker said. “So we met again, and I had one of those really awkward experiences. I’m a United States senator, and I had to get up the courage to walk up to her and ask her for her phone number. And this doesn’t make me nervous, but that made me nervous.”

Luckily, the presidential candidate found the nerve to approach Dawson who obviously reciprocated.

“She is an incredible girlfriend. I’m very lucky to be in a relationship with someone who is just so incredibly special, but more importantly has taught me so much in a very short period of time.”

The pair were reported to be dating in December 2018. In January they were spotted going out to the movies together and attending a Broadway show.

Page Six reported that Dawson confirmed the relationship earlier this month, and Booker opened up about dating the actress on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, calling her “an incredible human being.”

Despite their relationship being thrust into the public eye, Booker was effusive in his belief that both he and Dawson could handle the intensified scrutiny.

“As our relationship grows, it’s difficult, but she’s just a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already, and sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable. She really has this nurturing spirit that’s made me more courageous not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but even in our personal relationships, to love more fearlessly, so I’m very, very blessed to be with someone who makes me a better person.”

Dawson has responded to questions about her and Booker with, “so far, so wonderful,” calling him a “wonderful human being.”

She told TMZ that they were both busy but attempting to spend as much time together as possible. She did not know if there were any plans to get engaged in the future.

Page Six reported that the actress, who is politically active, has known Booker for several years.

The New Jersey senator had previously been linked to Chanda Gibson, executive director of the Council of Urban Professionals, Gayle King and poet Cleo Wade. He has never been married.