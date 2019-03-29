Jennifer Lopez Is Not Asking Alex Rodriguez To Sign A Prenup With A Cheating Clause

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez haven’t been engaged for that long, but the tabloids are already speculating about whether the couple plan to have a prenuptial agreement. One tabloid has made a bold claim that Lopez in insisting that a “no cheating” clause get included the document. This story comes after retired MLB player Jose Canseco claimed that Rodriguez had been cheating on Lopez with his ex-wife Jessica Canseco.

But celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop, is on the case and they report that the In Touch Weekly’s story about the prenup and its alleged infidelity clause is false. In Touch’s source claimed that Jennifer Lopez wanted an “assurance” that she could trust her future husband which is why she’s allegedly pushing for said clause if they decide to move forward with a prenuptial agreement. Gossip Cop states that they’ve spoken to a rep from the actress and singer’s camp who confirmed that the story is a complete fabrication.

As Gossip Cop notes, Lopez has previously indicated that she’s very happy in her relationship with Rodriguez and that their relationship is rock solid.

“We’re really happy,” she said in a joint interview with her fiance for People Magazine.

“We have an appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most,” Rodriguez added.

The two have been dating since 2017 and both have children from previous relationships. They’ve also become “relationship goals” for their followers on Twitter because of their adorable Instagram photos together and for making it seem almost effortless to blend two families.

This will be Lopez’s fourth marriage and Rodriguez’s second

She has previously talked about the fact that her relationship history hasn’t been smooth. She was previously married to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa. She has also been in a couple of other public relationships with prominent men in the entertainment like Sean “Diddy” Combs and Ben Affleck. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the “Get Right” singer admitted that her rollercoaster romantic life had a lot to do with the level of love she had for herself at the time.

“For me, the relationship journey has been very up and down. But it didn’t have to do with anybody else but me—it was about me figuring out me,” she said. “Until you learn to love yourself, you can’t completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true. Once you do that, you can have relationships that are based on love and respect, that are supportive and nourishing.”