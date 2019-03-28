‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Eden McCoy Teases Major Drama Ahead For Josslyn And Her Loved Ones

Actress Eden McCoy is teasing that her General Hospital character of Josslyn Jacks is soon going to face some very intense developments. Fans have been watching the character grapple with the reality of Oscar’s illness, and McCoy hinted that viewers have some great stuff to look forward to in the weeks ahead.

Eden has been in the role of Josslyn on General Hospital since 2015. In the early days, many fans didn’t exactly love McCoy or the character, as she was written as a pretty bratty, entitled pre-teen. In recent months, however, things have shifted and the actress has really come into her own in this role.

It seems that many General Hospital viewers shifted their thinking on Joss and Eden last year when Josslyn confronted Nelle and channeled her feisty mom Carly in handling the situation playing out at the time. Since then, Josslyn has grown deeply in love with Oscar and has had to face the heartbreaking possibility that he may soon die.

Earlier this week, McCoy shared a post on Twitter that has General Hospital fans buzzing. Eden shared a photo of herself where she looks concerned and she’s biting her lip. In the post, Eden teased that she had been reading some of the scripts for her upcoming scenes.

reading my scripts for this week and our insanely talented #GH writers are taking us all on the ride of our lives and i am feeling literally every emotion and cannot wait for you to join us???? #Grateful #CarlysWorld #GHFansRock pic.twitter.com/VDkzLBrY9M — Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) March 26, 2019

McCoy went on to tease that everybody would be soon embarking on the ride of their lives and that she was facing every different type of emotion in seeing her scripts. Eden said she can’t wait for the fans to join in on the fun and she noted she’s grateful for the opportunity.

Of course, those aren’t exactly specific General Hospital spoilers. However, it certainly sounds as if things will decline rapidly for Oscar in his cancer battle. As The Inquisitr detailed, Thursday’s episode will focus on Oscar, Kim, and Drew trying to prepare for what seems to be inevitable.

Oscar's friends are a godsend, West Coast. But will their presence help the soften blow of bad news? #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @itsgarrentho #GH55 pic.twitter.com/9DBcIgemv4 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 19, 2019

General Hospital spoilers available right now suggest that Oscar may indeed die, and the timing may mean that this passing is a dominant storyline during the upcoming May sweeps. Obviously, Josslyn will be devastated to lose Oscar, and it would make sense if those scenes are some of what actress McCoy is teasing in this recent tweet.

In addition, The Inquisitr has noted that Ingo Rademacher is returning soon as Jasper Jacks. Eden is exceedingly excited to have her on-screen dad Jax back in Port Charles, and some wonder if his return may be in part to support his daughter as she grieves the loss of her boyfriend.

What else is on the way for Josslyn that has Eden McCoy so excited? General Hospital spoilers haven’t revealed very much in regard to what’s coming beyond the next couple of weeks. However, it certainly sounds like the writers have put together some powerful storylines that will have everybody buzzing this spring.