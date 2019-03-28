British Food Critic Claims On Twitter That Prince William Is Having An Affair With His Posh Neighbor

Over the past week, rumors abounded that the Duchess of Cambridge had a falling out with her rural rival, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. But there may be a more sinister reason for the fallout than previously suspected.

As reported by LaineyGossip, Giles Coren, a British food critic who has worked for The Times since 1993, claimed on Twitter that Prince William was having an affair with his beautiful neighbor. The tweet has since been deleted, but screenshots of it remain.

Giles Coren has a long history working for the British media and was named Food and Drink Writer of the Year in 2005 at the British Press Awards. He also has appeared in a couple of television shows, such as TheSupersizers and Amazing Hotels — Life Beyond the Lobby.

However, Coren has a controversial past of his own. In December 2018, he admitted to creating a dummy Twitter account that accused his wife’s critics of anti-Semitism. In October 2018, he came under fire for a restaurant review of a Sichuan Chinese restaurant that many considered racist.

Coren has not said anything more about his explosive accusation, suggesting that it should not be taken seriously. However, it could be an interesting, albeit salacious, theory, particularly considering Prince William’s family history.

Prince William’s father, Prince Charles, is known to have allegedly cheated on Princess Diana with Camilla Parker Bowles. William was just a boy when he was caught in the middle of the “War of the Wales,” the name given to the acrimonious separation of his parents.

Gareth Fuller / Getty Images

Less is known about Rose Hanbury. She is a tall and chic brunette, like Kate, who has three small children of her own — twins Oliver and Alexander and daughter Iris. She was originally a model, working for Storm Models, the agency that discovered Kate Moss. She is also not without her own royal connections — her grandmother, Lady Rose Lambert, was a bridesmaid in Queen Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip.

In June 2009, Hanbury married David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, at Chelsea Town Hall. Some eyebrows were raised at the event, as the couple had announced their engagement only two days prior, along with the news that they were expecting.

Should the rumor of an affair be true, it would come as a shocking heartbreak to many who believe that William and Kate have a perfect marriage. The couple has three children themselves — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. William and Kate looked in good spirits this past St. Patrick’s Day when they visited the First Battalion Irish Guards.

The palace has not addressed the tweet, nor are they likely to, now that it has been deleted.