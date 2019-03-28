‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, March 28: Wyatt Forces Quinn To Apologize

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, March 28 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will have a few choice words for his mother. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) never backs down when she believes she’s right. However, the blue-eyed jewelry designer has always had a soft spot for her only son.

Wyatt wants Quinn to apologize to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) for her rather insensitive comments, per Highlight Hollywood. Although Quinn didn’t intentionally set out to hurt Sally, her thoughtless remarks made Sally feel disrespected. Wyatt decides to step in and force Quinn to apologize. But will Quinn say sorry for speaking her mind?

It all started when Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) decided to pay a visit to Wyatt while he was at work. The two chatted before Quinn barged in. When she recognized Flo, she was very happy to see her. She embraced her and asked how she and her mother were doing. Flo admitted to missing Quinn and they reminisced.

According to Soap Central, Quinn told Flo that she hoped that she and Wyatt had been able to mend their relationship. She said that Wyatt had really loved her and that they would have been married had fate not intervened. Quinn also said that nobody had been better suited for Wyatt than Flo had been. Little did she know that Sally had been standing at the door listening to their conversation.

Wyatt told his mother that he and Sally had been living together and that he expected her to be supportive of that. He tried to force Quinn to apologize, but his mom wasn’t having it. She just stared at her son’s girlfriend.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, March 28 state that Wyatt will insist on an apology. It appears as if Quinn will relent and apologize to Sally. She doesn’t want to be on bad terms with Wyatt and will rather keep the peace than offend him.

It seems rather strange that Quinn will so openly choose to favor Wyatt’s former girlfriend than side with his current one. Not too long ago, Pam (Alley Mills) was conspiring against Quinn. She wanted Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) to pair up with Eric Forrester (John McCook) again despite the fact that he was married to Quinn. The raven-haired beauty needs to learn to respect her son’s relationships if she wants her own marriage to be respected too.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.