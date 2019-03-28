Paris Hilton Hooked Up With Jack Whitehall After Split From Her Ex-Fiance Chris Zylka

Hilton and Whitehall keep posting flirty messages to each other on Instagram.

Paris Hilton is moving on with her life, and it looks like the 38-year-old heiress and reality television star has her eyes on a new beau. Hilton recently ended her engagement with Chris Zylka, and four months later, she appears ready to let another man into her life.

Hilton’s current dating focus is British comedian Jack Whitehall. The 30-year-old comic has dated several famous celebrity beauties in the past, including his famous ex-girlfriend Kate Beckinsale. The pair has spent a lot of time publicly flirting on their social media lately, and they seem to have no qualms with letting the world know about their attraction. In fact, Hilton seems to be really enjoying the attention, and is excited about a potential relationship.

“They’ve hooked up and are into each other,” a source close to Hilton said, according to Us Weekly.

When Hilton was asked how she was doing, she gave a response that focused on her business ventures. She said nothing about her relationship with Whitehall.

“I’m so busy with my empire. [I’ve] never been better,” Hilton said, according to Us Weekly.

While the pair may seem like an unlikely couple, anybody that takes a few minutes to check out both of their Instagram pages will be able to verify the growing public flirtation between the two. Their posts appear to be growing flirtier as the days pass, and the attraction they share for each other is obvious.

Back in February, Hilton became intrigued by Whitehall when she saw him present at the Brit Awards. Hilton’s first impression of the comic was to define him as “hot.” To keep in touch, Hilton followed Whitehall on Instagram. Whitehall returned the favor and followed Hilton. After that, Hilton invited Whitehall to come to her birthday party, and the comic accepted the invitation.

Whitehall and Hilton met in person for Hilton’s birthday party shortly after their Instagram contact began. Whitehall spent some time with Hilton when both he and the heiress were chatting with the Kardashians during Hilton’s celebrity-filled 38-year-old birthday bash. The pair enjoyed the evening together. Whitehall was seen on video enjoying Hilton’s swimming pool and playing around on an inflatable unicorn. Dressed in a silver glittery jumpsuit, Hilton as spotted pole dancing with some friends, and videos were shot from inside of the party.

“Paris thinks he’s gorgeous and they’ve been hanging out as she wanted to get to know him better,” a friend close to Hilton said, according to The Sun.

After the party, the Instagram activity between Hilton and Whitehall started heating up. Whitehall began liking all of Hilton’s pictures, and their followers have started commenting on their flirty social media post exchanges.

