‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Reed Defends J.T.

Surprising The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Reed shows up unannounced in Genoa City, and he ends up defending J.T.

While Victoria (Amelia Heinle) struggled with the abuse she suffered at J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) hand this past year, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) also had a difficult time. Even before J.T. disappeared, Reed struggled so much so that Victor (Eric Braeden) took him under his wing and tried to help him a bit, but he ended up going to boarding school eventually. When J.T. was missing, Reed worried about his dad, and then he found out J.T. was presumed dead. At that point, Reed had a memorial for J.T. and learned that his dad had abused his mom, which left him upset. Finally, Reed drove Charlie’s (Noah Alexander Gerry) when Charlie had been drinking and ended up hitting his grandmother Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) during a blizzard causing her to go into a coma. It’s been a struggle for the teen.

Now, Reed suddenly shows up at Victoria’s, according to She Knows Soaps. The details about her and J.T. have gone viral, and he wants to talk to his dad. Victoria agrees to take him to the hospital to see J.T., and she lets them talk alone.

J.T. apologizes to his son. There’s no way that he can make up for the problems Reed has experienced due to J.T.’s behavior. However, J.T. had a brain tumor, and now that it’s gone, things will hopefully return to normal. Of course, there’s just one little problem. J.T. could end up serving time. Reed lets his dad know that his life has felt unplugged this past year, and J.T. hopes to help his son plug things back in as long as he’s able to remain a free man.

Unfortunately for both Reed and J.T., two cops show up and arrest J.T. in front of his son. Reed is aghast, and he doesn’t think his dad deserves to serve time for anything he did while suffering from the tumor. Reed just found out the good news that his dad is still alive and it’s tough for him to imagine losing him all over again. However, authorities have other ideas about J.T.’s penance to society. Not surprisingly, an angry Reed lashes out at his mother since there’s nobody else to blame. He’s upset, and Victoria bears the brunt of his frustration. Reed even refuses to leave the hospital with Victoria, and she goes home without her son and cries desperately. None of this has been easy for Victoria either, and seeing Reed in such pain makes it all the worse.