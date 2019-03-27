Bethenny Frankel And Jason Hoppy’s Relationship And Difficult Custody Drama

When the couple first got together, they were happy; now, they are battling over custody of their daughter.

When Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy first tied the knot, fans of the couple eagerly watched their marriage on the show The Real Housewives of New York City. Unfortunately for Frankel and Hoppy, their relationship didn’t end up happy. Their show’s viewers wound up seeing the marriage slowly unravel on television every time they tuned in. Now the couple’s drama still makes headline news weekly because of their custody battle, which has been full of difficult drama. Frankel and Hoppy continue to level painful and insulting allegations at each other every time they go to court.

When the couple’s relationship initially began at the end of 2008, Frankel and Hoppy looked like they could wind up having an enviable fairytale romance. The pair dated for nearly a year. After that, Hoppy proposed to Frankel on a Season 3 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. Frankel and Hoppy then walked down the aisle for the Bravo show’s reality TV cameras. Frankel was pregnant with the couple’s daughter at the time of the wedding. She gave birth to Bryn, their daughter, in May 2010.

Initially, the pair seemed very happy with each other, but perhaps the combined stress of the quick marriage followed by a new baby was too much to handle. After their marriage, Frankel and Hoppy were given a spinoff show, Bethenny Ever After. The couple’s fans were clearly supportive of the relationship and cheered on Frankel and Hoppy. However, the marriage and the spinoff series only lasted three years, from 2010 to 2012. After that, Frankel and Hoppy announced their split and eventual divorce.

“This was an extremely difficult decision that, as a woman and a mother, I have to accept as the best choice for our family,” Frankel said in a statement, according to Us Weekly. “We have love and respect for one another and will continue to amicably co-parent our daughter who is, and will always remain, our first priority. This is an immensely painful and heartbreaking time for us.”

Shortly after Frankel and Hoppy split, things between them started getting ugly. They each threw humiliating allegations at each other via the media and while in court, making it difficult for them to finalize a settlement. Finally, in 2016, they were officially divorced, but their custody battle is still ongoing, and that drama continues to escalate between the pair.

The couple’s initial custody agreement regarding Bryn was settled in 2014, but in 2019, Frankel decided to go after Hoppy for full custody. Frankel told the judge that the divorce drama has hurt her relationship with her daughter.

“Until something stops, you don’t realize how traumatic and damaging it is,” Frankel said, according to Us Weekly.