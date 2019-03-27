Jordyn Woods Flaunts Curvy Physique In Skintight Attire For Latest Instagram Snap

Jordyn Woods has been trying to put the cheating scandal between her and Tristan Thompson far behind her. She’s been traveling, promoting a handful of products with her new influencer status, and has debuted a shocking new look — including a platinum blonde wig — that has floored her fans. Woods stepped out while on her most recent trip to London and shared her stunning “outfit of the day” to Instagram. Her fans went wild for the snap.

Woods exited a building wearing a body-hugging turtleneck that showed off her buxom chest. She topped the skintight garb off with a pale yellow jacket that featured fringe around the sleeves, and she wore the coat open to flaunt her curvaceous physique. Woods wore a pair of tight denim jeans — complete with on-trend distressing and holes throughout the legs — and put her voluptuous thighs and hips on full display.

She wore her new platinum locks in large bouncy waves that spilled over her shoulders, and used heavy sweeps of bronzer to accentuate her flawless face. The former Good American model chose a rose-colored shadow with hints of a sparkling pink liner in the crease, and added dramatic mascara to make her eyes stand out. She finished the classic look off with a magenta gloss that emphasized her plump pout.

For accessories, Woods chose a pair of glistening peep-toe heels in gold, and she carried a tiny, vintage-looking Louis Vuitton bag. She wore a few dainty rings, and showed off her classic style by wearing ivory-colored nail polish on both her fingers and her toes.

As E! News shared, Woods debuted the daring new hairstyle while launching one of her most recent collaborations, Eylure Lashes, in London. Fans went absolutely wild for the stunning look, and she has been showing it off in several different snaps of herself while she enjoys her most recent bout of traveling.

Earlier today, Woods left little to the imagination by wearing nothing but a plush white bathrobe, and she showed off the sexy garb on Instagram. She let a curvy thigh peek through the slit of the robe, and gave a sultry look off-camera. The model wore highlighting to emphasize her facial features, and had her hair in a bouncy blowout that cascaded gorgeously over her shoulders and down her back.

Though having her friendship with her long-time pal, Kylie Jenner, disrupted may not have been easy for Woods, she took some time to process the situation and went silent on social media. When she made her return, she posted an uplifting message alongside a glowing picture of herself looking happy and healthy to Instagram.

“If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday,” Woods shared.