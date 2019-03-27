Kristoff St. John’s Daughter Paris Is Not Challenging His Handwritten Will

In the wake of The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John’s tragic death on February 3 — at the age of 52 — many things have been reported. Some of those reports have been incorrect, according to the late actor’s ex-wife, Mia St. John.

Most recently, Page Six reported that Kristoff’s daughter, Paris, is challenging her father’s handwritten will. However, Mia has tweeted to set the record straight. She said that the report is “fake news,” and later commented that if the publication wanted the truth, it should have just asked.

After his death, Kristoff’s father, Christopher St. John, found a handwritten will that leaves Paris 25 percent of his estate — and his other daughter, Lola, 75 percent. Paris, 26, is one of two children that Kristoff shared with his ex-wife, Mia. Their son, Julian, died of suicide in 2014, and many people feel that the actor never recovered from losing his boy. Lola St. John, 15, is the daughter he shared with ex-wife Allana Nadal.

Since her ex-husband’s death, Mia, a professional boxer, has been incredibly outspoken about mental illness and the sorrow it has caused her family. She believes that mental health facilities released Kristoff when he was still suicidal — without notifying his family — according to a report from The Inquisitr. Kristoff’s official cause of death, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s report, was heart disease — exacerbated by alcohol. According to Mia, the late soap star had four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he passed away.

The media should try getting ALL the facts straight @PageSix before reporting lies ????Kristoff St. John's daughter challenges handwritten will discovered by his father https://t.co/oUTcerpmps via @pagesix — Mia St. John (@MiaStJohnBoxer) March 27, 2019

Before his death, the St. John family lawyer, as well as his Y&R co-stars Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) and Daniel Goddard (Cane Ashby), tried to get him help. Kristoff was admitted to Las Encinas for what Mia said was supposed to be a two week stint. However, the facility released him after three days.

In April, Y&R announced a storyline that will say goodbye to Neil Winters, the groundbreaking character that Kristoff originated on the show in 1991. Returning for the arc is Shemar Moore, who portrays Neil’s brother, Malcolm. Christel Khalil, who brings Neil’s daughter, Lily, to life in Genoa City, will also feature in the storyline. Currently, Lily is serving one year in prison for distracted driving. Her actions led to Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) death.

On April 29, the show will air an unscripted episode detailing memories of the late actor. Victoria Rowell, who portrayed Neil’s wife, Dru — along with Morgan, Moore, Khalil, and Kristoff’s many other co-stars and former co-stars — will share some of their favorite moments. The show will air clips of Neil’s most significant moments over the years in tribute to the man behind the character.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.