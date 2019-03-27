‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Faces Brutal Fat Shaming After Opening Up About Her Weight Struggles

Katie Maloney has faced a number of comments about her weight on Vanderpump Rules over the years, and the reality star recently spoke out about her struggle with her weight in a heartfelt Instagram Story. Though she says she has found some peace with her body lately, one source tells Radar Online that the brutal fat shaming and bullying that she has experienced online is really gotten Katie down.

“Katie is struggling really badly with weight and fat shaming comments,” a source said. “She’s been attacked heavily on social media lately and has been trying to handle it but it’s really hard for her.”

Earlier this week, Katie shared her struggle to accept her body. On this season of the show, her weight has been a major plotline after James Kennedy was fired as SUR’s DJ for calling her fat.

“Imagine finally finding the courage and strength to finally love yourself enough to stand up for yourself to then be ridiculed and torn down again,” Maloney wrote on an Instagram Story.

She added that the criticism of her body has gotten so intense that she couldn’t fight it anymore, saying she knows she isn’t perfect, but she also refuses to be weak. That’s why, she says, she stood up to James this season and demanded that she be treated with respect.

Though she didn’t call out James specifically, those who watch the show know that he has made comments about her body before. Kevin Lee, a friend of Lisa Vanderpump, also commented on her weight a few seasons ago.

Despite her efforts, it seems that the negative talk is getting to her. Fans know that Katie and her husband Tom Schwartz have had a little bit of drama in their relationship lately after he called her a “s**tty wife” on an episode of the show. But that doesn’t mean that he isn’t there for her when she needs it.

“Tom is trying to help her with the struggle and he’s defending her and trying to tell her to just ignore it, but she can’t,” the source added. “She was getting to a place of acceptance and these online attacks have caused her to be super unhappy lately.”

It’s not hard to see why. After her post, one fan wrote that she was a “fat disgusting cry baby” for asking that James be removed from SUR for his comments about her body.