Beyonce Serenades Diana Ross With ‘Happy Birthday’ At Star-Studded 75th Birthday Party

Diana Ross’ 75th birthday was a night to remember. The musical legend celebrated the milestone with not one, but two star-studded birthday bashes on Tuesday filled with performances from close friends. At one point in the evening, Beyonce took to the stage for an impromptu yet powerful rendition of “Happy Birthday,” as partygoers stood around a massive cake, according to People.

Khloe Kardashian, another star in attendance, shared footage of the performance on her Instagram Story. The video showed Ross’ daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, searching with a microphone for someone to lead the tune surrounded by a crowd of guests and a giant, sparkling, tiered birthday cake. After a few moments of rattling off names, including Robin Thicke, Tracee realized that the one and only Beyonce was standing by and perfect for the task.

“Beyonce? Are you still here?” Tracee asked. “Do you want to sing ‘Happy Birthday?’ Come on down!”

Beyonce appeared onscreen with her hair in a long braided ponytail as she gently began the tune in her sultry voice.

An additional video showed part of the singer’s outfit — a black collared shirt with sheer sleeves. She sang directly to the birthday girl as Diddy stood beside her in a suit with a smile on his face. The crowd erupted in cheers as Beyonce hit and held the final note before giving a hug to Tracee.

Ross also received a special “Happy Birthday” performance from Thicke as the two took to the stage together to sing a few of her hits, The Daily Mail reported.

The celebration kicked off with a “pre-party” at Warwick Nightclub in Los Angeles, followed by the real party at the Hollywood Palladium on Sunset Boulevard, which included a concert.

The guest of honor arrived at the party in a Rolls-Royce convertible wearing a vintage bright orange dress, her first of five stunning outfits that evening. A live band and Diddy performed a few tunes before Ross herself joined the stage to sing “Stop! In the Name of Love.”

Ross sang a few other hits solo before Stevie Wonder jumped on stage for another “Happy Birthday.” Then it was Thicke’s turn to join the Motown legend for a rendition of “Endless Love,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

The birthday girl’s son, Evan Ross, was also in attendance at the bash with his wife, Ashlee Simpson. Other star guests included Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, DJ Khaled, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more.