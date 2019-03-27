Kylie Jenner’s Latest Instagram Photo Sparks Rumors That She’s Pregnant Again

Kylie Jenner is sparking pregnancy rumors with her latest Instagram post. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has fans wondering if she may be expecting baby number two with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and dropped a subtle hint on social media to tip off fans.

According to The Blast, Kylie Jenner recently took to Instagram share a photo of her newly painted fingernails. On one hand Jenner sported pink tips, and on the other hand she had blue tips.

Her followers immediately began to speculate about whether or not the photo held a special meaning. Some fans believed that Kylie could be pregnant again and getting ready for a gender reveal party.

However, others claim that the different colored nails could mean that Jenner already knows she’s having a boy and that the blue represents her unborn son, while the pink is for her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

The makeup mogul has talked about having more children in the future and revealed that she loves being a mother above everything else in her life.

Kylie says that while she does want more children, she’s not ready to add to her family just yet. After all, she is only 21-years-old.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be putting their plans for baby number two on hold.

Recently, the rapper was at the center of cheating allegations after it was revealed that Jenner allegedly found some disturbing messages between Scott and multiple other women on his phone.

The pair didn’t split up but have been working on their relationship ever since. People Magazine now reports that Travis is putting his family first in an effort to make things right with Kylie.

“Travis is really making an effort. He wants Kylie to be happy. He wants her to know that he very much cares about their family,” an insider told the magazine, adding that Scott recently came home for a visit to surprise Jenner and their daughter.

“Kylie was very excited to see him. Things are great when they are together. Again, it’s just very difficult for Kylie when Travis tours. Travis’s tour has been hard for Kylie. They spend very little time together,” the source added of the relationship.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and look for hints that the reality star may be pregnant again, by following the couple on Instagram.