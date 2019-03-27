Twitter Feud! Kailyn Lowry’s Ex-Boyfriend Chris Lopez Blasts Her For ‘Using’ Him For ‘Teen Mom 2’ Storyline

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are at war.

According to a report from OK! Magazine on March 26, Lopez called out the mother-of-three, with whom he shares one young son, Lux Russell, days ago, and accused his ex-partner of “using” him for a storyline on the MTV reality series.

“Imagine having someone use you for a story line [sic] lololol yea that really happened,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

A short time after Lowry saw Lopez’s comment, which came just days after he said on Instagram that he was better off without her, she responded to his statement by claiming what has been featured on Teen Mom 2 is simply her real life.

“Imagine being so horrible to someone that it consumes their life despite the fact that you’re not on the show. No story line there, just real life. There’s no amount of lies, abuse, disloyalty, manipulation I would stick around for in order to maintain a story line,” she explained.

As Monday night’s Teen Mom 2 episode continued, so did their feud. After Lopez saw how Lowry responded to his diss, he shared a second post with his fans and followers.

“I always wanted to know why it’s ok for [people] to drag my name through the mud, disrespect me but you finally decide to say something it’s a problem and I shouldn’t be disrespectful,” he wrote.

Lowry and Lopez have had an up-and-down relationship since they began dating in 2016 after Lowry’s split from ex-husband Javi Marroquin, the father of her 5-year-old son Lincoln. In fact, the couple called it quits prior to their son’s arrival after Lowry got pregnant just a short time into their romance. Then, months later, it was alleged that Lopez had cheated on Lowry.

Although Lowry and Lopez appeared to get on better terms with one another last summer, when they celebrated the first birthday of their baby boy, things between them eventually took a turn for the worse, yet again, and now, they are completely at odds with one another as they attempt to raise their child separately.

In addition to her sons with Lopez and Marroquin, Lowry also shares an older boy, 9-year-old Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

In addition to her sons with Lopez and Marroquin, Lowry also shares an older boy, 9-year-old Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.