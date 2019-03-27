‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, March 25: Douglas’s Unexpected Question

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, March 25, states that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) were in the cabin living room as Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) played outside. Thomas told Hope that he appreciated everything that she had done for Douglas. In turn, Hope also thanked Thomas. She said that she appreciated the messages that he and Caroline had sent when she had lost Beth, per Soap Central.

They spoke about the grieving process and Hope said that it took time to heal. Thomas said that he had not even processed Caroline’s death. He mentioned that he thought it was sweet that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) had attended the memorial service. Thomas said that he wanted to reach out to her but he also knew that she was with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) now, per SheKnows Soaps. Hope looked at him quizzically. Thomas then explained that he and Caroline were not romantically together at the time of her death — they were simply co-parents to Douglas.

Douglas rushed in screaming, “Mommy! I saw mommy!” as he was convinced that he saw his mother at the birdhouse. Hope eventually managed to calm the boy down by telling him that sometimes when people miss someone so much, their memories bring back the person visually. Thomas told Douglas that Caroline was in heaven. Douglas said that he could not hug her in heaven. He asked Hope if she could be his mother.

Thomas makes a shocking revelation about his relationship with Caroline to Hope. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/iNPf58EsqS #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/iOixUKmr0w — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 25, 2019

Liam (Scott Clifton) turned to his brother for advice. He said that Caroline’s death brought up a lot of emotions concerning Beth. He said that he and Hope still had to adjust to the new normal, and mused that his wife had strong maternal instincts. Wyatt suggested that Hope would be an awesome mother one day. Liam did not think that Hope was ready for motherhood again.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) fought after Brooke caught her kissing Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). They rehashed the past before Brooke asked Taylor to leave. Taylor said that Hope wanted them to have a peaceful relationship. She then opined that Liam should be with Steffy who was raising the girls alone.

Brooke warned Taylor not to manipulate the situation. She then lunged at Taylor, yelling, “You’re going to have to go through me first!”

Brooke made it clear that she would protect her daughter at all costs.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.