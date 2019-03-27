Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Spotted At Market Together

It appears that Ben Simmons’ stomach is feeling better.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard missed his team’s game Monday night, when they lost to the Orlando Magic in Orlando. But on Tuesday, Simmons was spotted with reputed girlfriend Kendall Jenner at Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia.

The couple was spotted “grabbing a bite to eat and picking up fresh produce,” Philadelphia “gentleman paparazzo” Hugh E. Dillon said on Twitter Tuesday. In the photo, both Simmons and Jenner were wearing hoodies, and Jenner was either scratching her nose or picking it, depending on various interpretations in the replies.

While Simmons did not play against Orlando Monday, Jenner watched the game anyway. An Instagram video posted by Jenner showed the game on TV, per Philadelphia sports website Crossing Broad.

With Simmons on the sidelines, the Sixers lost to the Magic 119-98, per ESPN. It was Philadelphia’s second straight loss to a lesser team, following their defeat over the weekend by the Atlanta Hawks. Simmons is expected to suit up when the 76ers return home to play the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night.

Also this week, per The Inquisitr, Jenner’s sister Khloe shared a booty photo of her on Instagram, and Jenner also posted a similar photo of herself.

Jenner and Simmons have been dating, on and off, since early 2018, and they spent a lot of time together last summer in Los Angeles. When the new NBA season began last October, Jenner began regularly appearing at Simmons’ home games. This at one point led to a petition by Sixers fans who wanted Jenner banned from Wells Fargo Arena, but eventually fans began to notice that the Sixers were winning most of the games attended by the model and reality star.

On multiple occasions, Jenner has attended basketball games with Simmons’ mother, per Cosmopolitan. In one moment that became a meme, per The Inquisitr, Jenner was spotted looking at LeBron James during a game between the Sixers and Lakers, but continued to cheer for the Sixers as they defeated Los Angeles.

This was the same week that a tampering investigation was launched into Simmons’ reported desire to meet with all-time great and Lakers front office executive Earvin “Magic” Johnson, amid long held but largely baseless rumors that Simmons may one day want to sign with Los Angeles in order to get closer to Jenner. However, that investigation was soon closed, and Simmons is eligible to sign a contract extension with Philadelphia before next season.