Send Meghan Markle & Prince Harry A Congratulatory Card When The Royal Baby Arrives & You May Get A Response

The arrival of the newest addition to the ever-growing royal family is just around the corner, and the world is anxiously awaiting news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first baby has made his or her way into the world. Fans of the royal couple have the option of sending a congratulatory card when the exciting moment comes, and, as People Magazine reported, one may even get a response from the new parents.

The option to send well wishes to the official social media accounts for the royal family is on the table, but chances are unlikely that one would get a response back. Good, old fashioned snail mail, on the other hand — if one provides a self-addressed stamped envelope — may just be the ticket to receive a piece of royal mail.

Fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got quite the surprise when they sent the happy couple correspondence following their highly publicized wedding. Some lucky mailers even received a note from the newlyweds that included a photo of their special day. As People further shared, the notes even included the official crest of Kensington Palace, as well as a touching note.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of their Wedding and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did,” the cards read. The couple also expressed their gratitude for receiving the exciting letters and cards from their fans and ended the note with their best wishes.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been known to send thank you notes to those who have reached out to wish them a happy birthday, as well.

As Glamour shared, the royal baby, who the couple has nicknamed “little bump,” is set to arrive sometime in April or May. Though the couple has not outwardly shared the sex of the baby, reports of Markle telling her friends during her New York City baby shower that she and her husband are expecting a boy surfaced after the celebration.

And, although at first Markle had hoped to have an at-home birth, rumors are now swirling that the Duchess will give birth in the very same hospital her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, had her three children — the Lindo Wing of London’s St. Mary’s Hospital. Staffers have allegedly been asked to not take any time off during the time surrounding Markle’s due date, so that the proper security measures may be in place when the time comes.

And when the baby does arrive, fans of the family can send their best wishes to the below address, and, hopefully, receive some royal correspondence in return.

THR Duke & Duchess of Sussex

Clarance House

LondonSW1A 1BA

United Kingdom