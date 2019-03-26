Teddi Mellencamp Dishes On Lisa Vanderpump’s New Spinoff, Comments On Her Tweet About Firing ‘RHOBH’ Cast

Teddi Mellencamp wonders if Season 9 was a set up favoring Lisa Vanderpump.

Lisa Vanderpump may be benefiting substantially from the ongoing Puppy Gate drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Teddi Mellencamp seems to see right through the potential setup.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly magazine, Mellencamp said that while Vanderpump may be getting a new spinoff based out of Vanderpump Dogs, she isn’t bitter over her role in setting the whole thing up for her former friend.

“I mean, the way I feel about it, if it’s for a spinoff, you know, it is what it is,” Mellencamp said while attending the Hollywood premiere of Ploey. “To me, great, good for her.”

The majority of the Season 9 storyline of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been based around the idea that Vanderpump told Vanderpump Dogs employee John Blizzard to tell Mellencamp all about Dorit Kemsley and her decision to give away a dog she adopted from the facility. As fans have seen, Kemsley allowed another woman to have the dog before later learning that woman had taken the animal to a shelter nearby.

Although there seems to be a lot of drama that is to come in regard to Puppy Gate, Mellencamp told the outlet she has “checked out.”

“I think in the last episode I was very clear and there’s people that are understanding what I’m saying and some that aren’t. I made mistakes and I apologized for them,” she explained.

While Mellencamp did relay the story told to her by Blizzard, she later said that she didn’t share the full story, which accused Kemsley of keeping the animal locked in her basement.

Also during her interview with Us Weekly, Mellencamp addressed a recent tweet shared by Vanderpump in which a fan called for Bravo TV to fire her co-stars for the allegations they made against her during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

“I saw it,” she said of the re-tweet. “You know, I think everyone has their own ways of handling it.”

According to Mellencamp, she and her co-stars are taking the aftermath of Puppy Gate “day by day” and hope to figure out where they all stand with one another during the upcoming reunion filming for the season.

“We just really kind of have to figure it out,” she said.

To see more of Mellencamp, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.