Justin Bieber Slams Fans Calling His Marriage To Hailey Baldwin ‘Revenge’ On Selena Gomez

As per Selena's lyrics, 'The heart wants what it wants.'

Calling his new wife “awesome” was Justin Bieber’s way of announcing his November 2018 marriage to model Hailey Baldwin. Despite the public displays of affection from this newlywed couple, fans continue to speculate.

On March 26, Hollywood Life reported the “Sorry” singer “slamming” comments questioning the stability of his marriage. The wave of backlash comes one day after Bieber posted a picture of his wife, Hailey, to Instagram. The commentary didn’t hold back.

“You are NOT in love with Hailey. You only married her to get back at SG plus Hailey sleeps with men like @shawnmendes for fame and she’s racist.”

Instead of ignoring the comment, Bieber clapped back. Calling Baldwin the “best thing” that ever happened to him, the star told the fan they should be “ashamed” of themselves, but it’s his comment regarding his ex, Gomez, that’s making headlines.

“She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife.”

While things seem done and dusted between Gomez and Bieber, the ex reference is causing a stir. The news comes in the wake of Bieber seeking treatment for depression, per Cosmopolitan. Given the recent street appearances showing Justin with Hailey, the singer’s wife seems there for support.

Gomez and Bieber first started making “dating” headlines in 2011. In 2012, they split for the first time. As fans hoped this relationship would last, it came to an end in March 2018. In a whirlwind romance not dissimilar to that of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, Bieber embarked on a fast-paced relationship with Hailey Baldwin shortly after his split from Gomez.

The March 26 news that Justin is slamming the haters doesn’t come with a short commentary.

“YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAT’S GOOD FOR M!! Hailey is my Bride period. If you don’t like that or support that, that means you don’t support me. You’re not a fan or a good person. If you were raised right your parents would have said…if you don’t have something nice to say don’t say anything.”

The singer slammed “immature” and “sick” fans for suggesting that his marriage to Baldwin is revenge on Gomez (and any lingering feelings). That said, given that this singer’s former girlfriend is mentioned fondly, fans are considering this a springboard for debate.

Selena Gomez does not appear to have commented. The “Fetish” singer recently returned to Instagram after an extended social media break in 2018. Selena appears to be very much single in 2019.