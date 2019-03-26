Pregnant Meghan Markle Given Another ‘Unflattering’ Nickname After ‘Duchess Difficult’

A baby bump and a handful.

Meghan Markle was mostly known for playing a meek and humble character on Suits. A March 26, 2019 report from The Mirror isn’t hinting at a challenging personality for the first time, though. The alleged “Duchess Difficult” nickname comes updated.

“Me Gain” appears to be the latest moniker rumored to have been adopted by staff at Kensington Palace amid suggestions that Markle is “difficult to work with.” The Mirror further reports that a staff member “handed in their notice” a mere three months into working for The Duchess of Sussex. Meghan’s “right-hand woman” called time on her job less than a quarter of a year in.

“Amy is leaving. It’s very sad for her colleagues, as she is a really popular member of staff.”

The March 26 news comes one day after the Inquistr reported Meghan and Harry opting to steer clear of nannies for their upcoming baby. The “hands-on” approach said to be favored by the expecting couple is “unheard” of in the royal family.

With her shy smile and frequent blushing, Meghan does not come across as anything remotely resembling a diva. Nonetheless, the March 26 report serves only to support already-existing rumors that Meghan is a handful behind closed doors.

Aside from adjusting her formal wardrobe to a baby bump, Meghan’s life has been subject to a giant revamp, overall. Ditching her Hollywood career to become a royal saw Markle’s social media shut down and a promising career kissed goodbye. While selfies from Meghan’s former Instagram account are still floating around the internet, this public figure’s profile has changed from rising starlet to royal icon.

Meghan and Harry’s baby is due in late April or early May.

Despite a pregnancy that is well into its third trimester, Markle continues to make the high-profile appearances seen during Kate Middleton’s pregnancies. Stepping out in hats, fitted outfits, and high heels, Meghan appears to be embracing her “meet and greet” role, although the suggestion that “difficult” behavior comes part and parcel with this girl is somewhat difficult to digest.

The Mirror outlines quitting staff members to include a royal PA, Melissa Touabti, alongside royal “aide,” Samantha Cohen. All three departing employees made The Daily Mail‘s headline in November 2018.

Royal family members generally avoid controversial headlines. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both seem to abide by royal protocol for the most part, although the late Princess Diana was known for raising eyebrows. While Markle’s necklines are nowhere near as risqué as Diana’s, we may have as much of a handful beneath them.