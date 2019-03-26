Pregnant Meghan Markle Given Another ‘Unflattering’ Nickname After ‘Duchess Difficult’

Meghan Markle was mostly known for playing a meek and humble character on Suits. A March 26, 2019 report from The Mirror isn’t hinting at a challenging personality for the first time, though. The alleged “Duchess Difficult” nickname comes updated.
“Me Gain” appears to be the latest moniker rumored to have been adopted by staff at Kensington Palace amid suggestions that Markle is “difficult to work with.” The Mirror further reports that a staff member “handed in their notice” a mere three months into working for The Duchess of Sussex. Meghan’s “right-hand woman” called time on her job less than a quarter of a year in.
“Amy is leaving. It’s very sad for her colleagues, as she is a really popular member of staff.”
The March 26 news comes one day after the Inquistr reported Meghan and Harry opting to steer clear of nannies for their upcoming baby. The “hands-on” approach said to be favored by the expecting couple is “unheard” of in the royal family.
With her shy smile and frequent blushing, Meghan does not come across as anything remotely resembling a diva. Nonetheless, the March 26 report serves only to support already-existing rumors that Meghan is a handful behind closed doors.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duchess of Sussex made her first visit to @TheMayhew since becoming Patron – Mayhew is a grassroots charity working in a unique way to improve the lives of animals and people to better communities both in London and internationally. Mayhew looks for innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need through pro-active community and educational initiatives and preventative veterinary care. Among the people she met was Wully, a formerly homeless pet refuge service user, and his two dogs Azzy and Gallis – The Duchess found out about the different ways Mayhew’s animal welfare officers have supported Wully and his pets over the past 11 years. Her Royal Highness also met Roobarb the dog, who is part of Mayhew’s dog therapy programme TheraPaws, which puts smiles on the faces of vulnerable individuals. The Duchess met volunteers who dedicate their time to Mayhew community programmes, including the trap, neuter and return programme, which controls and cares for the feral cat communities in London. And Her Royal Highness was also able to meet the team behind Mayhew’s international work, which includes an overseas vet training programme in countries like India and Afghanistan to help improve animal welfare.
Aside from adjusting her formal wardrobe to a baby bump, Meghan’s life has been subject to a giant revamp, overall. Ditching her Hollywood career to become a royal saw Markle’s social media shut down and a promising career kissed goodbye. While selfies from Meghan’s former Instagram account are still floating around the internet, this public figure’s profile has changed from rising starlet to royal icon.
Meghan and Harry’s baby is due in late April or early May.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to everyone that gave The Duke and Duchess of Sussex such a warm welcome to Birkenhead today! The Duke and Duchess viewed a new sculpture erected at Hamilton Square in November 2018 to mark the 100th anniversary of Wilfred Owen’s death. The statue, named after one of the war poet’s poems ‘Futility’, is cast in bronze and represents an exhausted #WW1 soldier. #RoyalVisitBirkenhead #Birkenhead
Despite a pregnancy that is well into its third trimester, Markle continues to make the high-profile appearances seen during Kate Middleton’s pregnancies. Stepping out in hats, fitted outfits, and high heels, Meghan appears to be embracing her “meet and greet” role, although the suggestion that “difficult” behavior comes part and parcel with this girl is somewhat difficult to digest.
The Mirror outlines quitting staff members to include a royal PA, Melissa Touabti, alongside royal “aide,” Samantha Cohen. All three departing employees made The Daily Mail‘s headline in November 2018.
Royal family members generally avoid controversial headlines. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both seem to abide by royal protocol for the most part, although the late Princess Diana was known for raising eyebrows. While Markle’s necklines are nowhere near as risqué as Diana’s, we may have as much of a handful beneath them.