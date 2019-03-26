Boyzone’s Lead Singer, Ronan Keating, Plans To Move To Australia

After Boyzone finished their final tour, Keating and his family will relocate to Australia.

Ronan Keating has been busy performing with his old band, Boyzone, since the group reunited for their 25th anniversary tour. A lot has changed for him and the rest of the band since Keating joined Boyzone as a 16-year-old. Keating, who is now 42-years-old, has been making plans for his family to relocate once the current tour ends. He feels it’s time for him to “settle down,” and has the perfect place in mind. Keating views Sydney, Australia as his next permanent home, and he is no stranger to that area. He previously held a gig as a judge on the show X Factor Australia and now envisions that city as the ideal location for him, his wife storm, and Cooper, the couple’s 23-month-old son.

”I can’t wait to get back… Storm and I just love it. It’s such a special place and so important to us. At some stage in my life I’ll settle down in Sydney for an amount of time,” Keating said, according to Contact Music.

Keating has three other children with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly, Jack, who is 20-years-old, Missy, who is 17-years-old, and Ali, who is 13-years-old. The 42-year-old singer is excited that his old band is about to begin the Australian part of Boyzone’s final tour which they are completing for their last studio album, Thank You & Goodnight. While the list of songs that Keating and his band are currently performing on tour requires a lot of time and commitment for Keating’s voice, the singer is obsessed with making sure he performs the songs perfectly during Boyzone’s final tour for their fans.

”I’m singing 24 songs every night. It’s a huge commitment and it’s a lot of responsibility on my shoulders, but it’s the last time we’re doing it so I want to do it right,” Keating said, according to Contact Music.

Keating also discussed how everybody in Boyzone now has families traveling with them on tour, which is very different compared to the foursome’s early days as teenagers in the 1990s. The band no longer parties all night; instead, they get to bed early. Keating feels the sleep is important to him now because he committed to singing 24 songs each night, so he doesn’t want to risk harming his voice. Instead, he wants to make sure his vocals stay strong for every performance during Boyzone’s last tour.

Back in the 1990s, which Keating said was a crazy but magical time for the band, Boyzone’s members were teenagers. Keating recalled an occurrence in Dublin, where the band played for 40,000 people. After the concert ended, the group immediately got on a private jet so they could complete their next performance singing with Pavarotti. Keating enjoys having memories like that, but nowadays, he appreciates family life much more.

“‘I feel very complete as a man, as a person. I’m very lucky to have found Storm,” Keating said about his wife, according to Contact Music.“She’s amazing. She’s fantastic, she’s understanding and she’s strong. The kids love her so it’s perfect.”